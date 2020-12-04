As healthcare organizations strive to provide quality care with limited resources, you must continuously increase clinical effectiveness and efficiency while transforming care delivery. Working side-by-side with your team, we facilitate co-create workshops to engage staff and prioritize improvement initiatives. With data as a foundation, deep clinical expertise, and technology know-how, our consultants provide actionable insights. This helps support improved outcomes, increased efficiency, and an enhanced patient experience.
Testing resilience strategies in a digital twin
With the challenges of tighter budgets, staffing shortages and the complexity of running an interconnected hospital system, responding to the surge in demand this winter will be difficult. Optimization can be accomplished through the use of a digital twin; a digital replica of healthcare operations. Learn more.
Starting small to make digitization a success
Philips PerformanceFlow is a real-time IoT platform with agnostic technology that provides operational decision support and the ability to Track and Trace mobile medical equipment. Starting small to make digitization a success, OLVG Hospital and Philips focused on an agnostic IT platform, integrated into departmental workflows and focused broadly on logistics. See the results of this partnership.
