Lekkie, wielofunkcyjne i łatwe w obsłudze urządzenie Trilogy100 oferuje klinicystom i pacjentom jedną z największych zalet — prostotę. Przenośny respirator ze wspomaganiem objętościowym i ciśnieniowym Trilogy100 idealnie nadaje się do użytku w domu lub w alternatywnych placówkach opieki.

Specyfikacja

Environmental
Environmental
Temperature
  • 5–40 °C
Relative humidity
  • 15–95 %
Atmospheric pressure
  • od 110 do 60 kPa
Controls
Controls
Circuit types
  • Aktywne z PAP; pasywne
Ventilation types
  • Z kontrolą objętości; z kontrolą ciśnienia; bilevel
Volume modes
  • AC; SIMV (z PS); CV
Pressure modes
  • CPAP; S; S/T; T; PC-SIMV (z PS)
IPAP
  • od 4 do 50 cm H₂O
EPAP for active circuits
  • od 0 do 25 cm H₂O
EPAP for passive circuits
  • od 4 do 50 cm H₂O
CPAP for passive circuits
  • od 4 do 20 cm H₂O
PEEP for active circuits
  • od 0 do 25 cm H₂O
PEEP for passive circuits
  • od 4 do 25 cm H₂O
Pressure support differential
  • od 0 do 30 cm H₂O
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 5 g (11 funta)
Size
  • dł. 16,68 cm x szer. 28,45 cm x wys. 23,52 cm (dł. 6,6 cala x szer. 11,2 cala x wys. 9,3 cala)
Alarms
Alarms
Circuit disconnect
  • Wył.; od 10 do 60 sec
Apnea rate
  • Wył.; od 10 do 60 sec
High tidal volume
  • Wył.; od 50 do 2000 ml
Low tidal volume
  • Wył.; od 50 do 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Wył.; od 1,0 do 99 l/min
Low minute ventilations
  • Wył.; od 0,5 do 99 l/min
High respiratory rate
  • Wył.; od 4 do 80 beats per minute
Low respiratory rate
  • Wył.; od 4 do 80 beats per minute
Measured patient parameters
Measured patient parameters
Respiratory rate
  • od 0 do 80 beats per minute
Minute ventilation
  • od 0 do 99 l/min
Leak rate
  • od 0 do 2000 l/min
Peak inspiratory flow
  • od 0 do 2000 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • od 0 do 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • od 0 do 99 cm H₂O
Percentage patient triggered breaths
  • od 0 do 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9,9:1–1:9,9
Controls
Controls
Tidal volume
  • od 50 do 2000 ml
Breath rate
  • 1–60 w trybie AC; 1–60 w pozostałych trybach
Inspiratory time
  • od 0,3 do 5,0 sec
Rise time
  • od 1 do 6
Ramp start pressure
  • 0–25 cm H2O w przypadku obwodów aktywnych; 4–25 cm H2O w przypadku obwodów pasywnych; 4–19 cm H2O w trybie CPAP cm H₂O
Ramp length
  • Wył.; od 5 do 45 min
Flex
  • Wył.; od 1 do 3
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • od 1 do 9 l/min
Flow cycle
  • od 10 do 90 %
Apnea rate
  • od 4 do 60 beats per minute

