TrueBlue Maska nosowa

TrueBlue to połączenie naszych najlepszych technologii w jednej masce. Maska ta przesuwa granice skuteczności i dopasowania, wyznaczając nowy standard w zakresie jakości snu.

Cechy
Wysokogatunkowy, niebieski żel

Wysokogatunkowy niebieski żel zapewnia pełną szczelność

Wraz z cienką, dopasowaną membraną silikonową tworzy skuteczne, samoczynnie dopasowujące się uszczelnienie. Nasz niebieski żel nie tylko zapewnia dodatkową stabilność, lecz jest także cieńszy i lżejszy niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej.
Intuicyjna nakładka czołowa

Intuicyjna nakładka czołowa przyspieszająca dopasowywanie

Została zaprojektowana specjalnie dla maski TrueBlue z użyciem niezwykle miękkiego, niebieskiego żelu. Umożliwia szybsze przygotowanie i dopasowanie.
Uprząż

Uprząż zapewnia wyjątkową stabilność

Zatopione regulowane paski łączą się w jeden panel tylny z paskiem okalającym dla zwiększenia stabilności.
Zaczepowe klipsy

Zaczepowe klipsy ułatwiają zakładanie i zdejmowanie

Zaczepowe klipsy ułatwiają pacjentom zdejmowanie maski i zapewniają identyczne dopasowanie każdej nocy.
Ukośny mikroport

Ukośny mikroport ogranicza poziom hałasu przy wydechu

Ukos mikroportu wydechowego zapewnia niemal bezgłośny przepływ wydychanego powietrza i odwraca powietrze od drugiej śpiącej osoby.
Sprężyna swobodna

Sprężyna swobodna zwiększa swobodę ruchów pacjentów

Dzięki sprężynom swobodnym pacjenci mają większą swobodę ruchów w każdym kierunku. Miękka sprężyna silikonowa pozwala pacjentom lepiej się wyspać przez utrzymanie dobrej szczelności.

