Respironics AF541 Maska do wentylacji nieinwazyjnej (NIV)

Respironics AF541

Maska do wentylacji nieinwazyjnej (NIV)

Niezwykle wygodna maska do wentylacji nieinwazyjnej (NIV) AF541 firmy Philips Respironics z wymiennymi poduszkami podnosowymi i ustno-nosowymi zapewnia wszystkie zalety wymiany masek w trakcie terapii NIV.

