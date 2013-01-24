Polska
MobileDiagnost Mobile radiography system

MobileDiagnost wDR

Mobile radiography system

Benefit from the superb quality and full efficiency of Philips premium DR rooms packed into a flexible mobile X-ray system. Speed up decisions with SkyPlates, our cassette-sized wireless portable detectors. Save time with gridless workflow.

Specyfikacja

Mobile unit
Mobile unit
Dimensions (l x w x h)
  • Long: approx. 1380 mm x 670 mm x 1980 mm (54.3” x 26.4” x 78”). Optional short column: approx. 1380 mm x 670 mm x 1850 mm (54.3” x 26.4“ x 73“)
Wheel base
  • 611 mm (24.1″)
Motorization
  • 0 – 5 km/h (0 – 3.1 mph)
Focal point distance from floor
  • max: 2020 mm (79.5″); min: 550 mm (21.7″)
Tube column rotation
  • ± 315 °
Generator - MobileDiagnost wDR Performance
Generator - MobileDiagnost wDR Performance
mAs range
  • 0.1 – 500 mAs
Power
  • 20 kW
mA range
  • 210 – 320 mA
Exposure times
  • 0.001 – 10 sec
Opcje
Opcje
SkyFlow scatter correction technology
  • Yes
Wireless remote control for exposure and collimator light
  • Yes
Accessories for the wireless portable detector
  • Click-on grids, handle frame, hygienic bags, detector holders (moveable holder and bed holder), protector
Dose Area Product meter
  • Yes
Generator – MobileDiagnost wDR High performance
Generator – MobileDiagnost wDR High performance
Power
  • 40 kW
mA range
  • 10 – 500 mA
mAs range
  • 0.1 – 500 mAs
Exposure times
  • 0.001 – 10 sec
Tube and collimator
Tube and collimator
High speed tube with dual focal spots
  • Yes
MobileDiagnost wDR Performance
  • 0.3 / 1.0
MobileDiagnost wDR High performance
  • 0.7 / 1.3
Collimator with SID laser indication and built-in filter disk
  • Yes
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
SkyPlate wireless portable detectors
Digital Cesium Iodide (CsI) flat dectector
  • Yes
Detector sizes
  • small, 24 cm x 30 cm (10" x12") approx./large, 35 cm x 43 cm (14" x 17")
Housing Carbon fiber
  • Yes
Image matrix size
  • small 1500 x 1920 pixel/large 2230 x 2846 pixel
Weight (incl. battery)
  • small 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs.)/large 2.8 kg (6.2 lbs)
Click-on grids
  • in portrait or landscape orientation
Active area
  • small, 22.6 cm x 28.4 cm (8.7" x 11.2")/large, 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (13.6" x 16.6")
Image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Pixel size
  • 148 µm
Matrix depth
  • 16 bit/pixel
Detector pixels
  • small 2.9 Megapixel/large 6.6 Megapixel
Maximum patient weight
  • 100 kg (220 lbs) on 4 cm disk for weight bearing examinations/135 kg (298 lbs) for distributed load
Eleva user interface
Eleva user interface
Typical time to display preview image
  • 3 sec
Monitor
  • 17″ touch-screen monitor
Image storage
  • up to 4,000 images
Generator control
  • integrated into graphical user interface more than 600 pre-programmable settings (APRs)
UNIQUE multi-resolution image processing
  • Yes
Convenient functions
Convenient functions
Handswitch with release button and collimator light check
  • Yes
Retractable LAN cable for back-up connection
  • Yes
Fine positioning from tube head
  • Yes
Anti-collision sensor and brakes
  • Yes

