Benefit from the superb quality and full efficiency of Philips premium DR rooms packed into a flexible mobile X-ray system. Speed up decisions with SkyPlates, our cassette-sized wireless portable detectors. Save time with gridless workflow.
|Dimensions (l x w x h)
|
|Wheel base
|
|Motorization
|
|Focal point distance from floor
|
|Tube column rotation
|
|mAs range
|
|Power
|
|mA range
|
|Exposure times
|
|SkyFlow scatter correction technology
|
|Wireless remote control for exposure and collimator light
|
|Accessories for the wireless portable detector
|
|Dose Area Product meter
|
|Power
|
|mA range
|
|mAs range
|
|Exposure times
|
|High speed tube with dual focal spots
|
|MobileDiagnost wDR Performance
|
|MobileDiagnost wDR High performance
|
|Collimator with SID laser indication and built-in filter disk
|
|Digital Cesium Iodide (CsI) flat dectector
|
|Detector sizes
|
|Housing Carbon fiber
|
|Image matrix size
|
|Weight (incl. battery)
|
|Click-on grids
|
|Active area
|
|Image resolution
|
|Pixel size
|
|Matrix depth
|
|Detector pixels
|
|Maximum patient weight
|
|Typical time to display preview image
|
|Monitor
|
|Image storage
|
|Generator control
|
|UNIQUE multi-resolution image processing
|
|Handswitch with release button and collimator light check
|
|Retractable LAN cable for back-up connection
|
|Fine positioning from tube head
|
|Anti-collision sensor and brakes
|