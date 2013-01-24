Polska
MobileDiagnost Mobile radiography system

MobileDiagnost wDR

Mobile radiography system

Benefit from the superb quality and full efficiency of Philips premium DR rooms packed into a flexible mobile X-ray system. Speed up decisions with SkyPlates, our cassette-sized wireless portable detectors. Save time with gridless workflow.

