System DuraDiagnost F30 firmy Philips to łatwy w obsłudze system do radiografii wyposażony w funkcje niezbędne do wykonywania ogólnych badań radiograficznych. Zaprojektowany z myślą o usprawnieniu pracy i długoletniej eksploatacji system DuraDiagnost F30 to naprawdę świetna inwestycja.