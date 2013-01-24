Polska
DuraDiagnost F30 Systemy do radiografii cyfrowej

DuraDiagnost F30

Systemy do radiografii cyfrowej

System DuraDiagnost F30 firmy Philips to łatwy w obsłudze system do radiografii wyposażony w funkcje niezbędne do wykonywania ogólnych badań radiograficznych. Zaprojektowany z myślą o usprawnieniu pracy i długoletniej eksploatacji system DuraDiagnost F30 to naprawdę świetna inwestycja.

Cechy
Stanowisko akwizycyjne Eleva

Stanowisko akwizycyjne Eleva to prosta w obsłudze platforma, która może być używana z różnymi systemami do radiografii cyfrowej firmy Philips. Upraszcza przebieg badań i komunikację sieciową. Wstępne ustawienia i niestandardowe profile użytkowników pozwalają przyspieszyć pracę. Dzięki stanowisku akwizycyjnemu Eleva do wykonania badania wystarczą zaledwie trzy kroki.
Oprogramowanie do przetwarzania obrazów UNIQUE

Oprogramowanie do przetwarzania obrazów UNIQUE — najważniejsze informacje • Ujednolicony kontrast • Wzmocnienie mało widocznych szczegółów we wszystkich obszarach
Detektory SkyPlate E

Jeden detektor pozwala na wykonywanie szerokiej gamy badań. Bezprzewodowy przenośny detektor można z łatwością zamontować w stole, na statywie kostno-płucnym lub stosować osobno podczas badań w pozycjach niestandardowych. Duży obszar obrazowania o wymiarach 35 cm × 43 cm jest wystarczający do pokrycia obszaru zainteresowania.
Generator promieniowania RTG

Lampy charakteryzują się doskonałą sprawnością podczas długiego okresu eksploatacji. Oferowany przez firmę Philips generator ma nowoczesną architekturę opartą na modułowej konstrukcji obejmującej wysokowydajne elementy umożliwiające tworzenie rozwiązań dostosowanych do potrzeb klientów. Konsola sterowania generatorem jest wbudowana w interfejs użytkownika stanowiska akwizycyjnego Eleva, co usprawnia przebieg badań.
Stół

Pływający blat stołu zapewnia wystarczająco dużą długość i szerokość do wykonywania badań u różnych pacjentów. Ruch stołu jest płynny, a funkcja ręcznego blokowania i odblokowywania pozwala na jego zatrzymanie w określonym położeniu. Lampę i zamocowany w stole detektor można sprzęgać w przypadku pozycji prostych, oraz rozprzęgać przy projekcjach skośnych, co oszczędza czas potrzebny na ustawienie.
Pozycjoner pionowy

Statyw kostno-płucny można szybko regulować na potrzeby badania pacjentów różnego wzrostu w pozycji stojącej — od małych dzieci po wysokie osoby dorosłe.

Specyfikacja

X-ray generation
Exposure times
  • od 5 ms do 4 s
High-voltage generator
  • Generator z przetwornicą wytwarza wysokie napięcie równoważne napięciu prądu stałego
Max. tube current (at 70 kV)
  • 630 mA
Mains voltage
  • 380–415 V (+/-10%); 50 Hz lub 60 Hz, trójfazowe
mAs product
  • od 0,4 mAs do 500 mAs
Max. mains current at 400 V
  • 125 A
Nominal power (IEC)
  • 50 kW
Max. tube current (at 70 kV)
  • 630 mA
Max. tube voltage
  • 125 kV lub 150 kV (opcja)
Max. mains resistance at 400 V
  • 0,3 Ω
Eleva workspot computer
Hard disk
  • Całkowita pojemność 500 GB
RAM storage capacity
  • 8 GB
X-ray tube
Anode speed
  • 9700/min
Anode angle
  • 12°
Assembly heat capacity
  • 900 kJ (1250 kHU)
Continuous anode input power
  • 120 W (169 HU/s)
Maximum power with focal spot
  • 27 kW
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 210 kJ (300 kHU)
Focal spots
  • 0,6 / 1,2
Maximum tube voltage
  • 150 kV
Wireless portable detector
Scintillator
  • Scyntylator o wysokiej stabilności
Weight (incl. battery)
  • Około 3,6 kg
Detector size
  • ok. 350 mm × 430 mm
Type
  • Cyfrowy bezprzewodowy przenośny detektor płaski
Pixel size
  • 139 μm
Image matrix size
  • 2476 piksele × 3072 piksele
Detector pixels
  • 7,6 megapiksela
Active Area
  • 34,4 cm × 42,7 cm
Active pixel area
  • 2456 piksele × 3052 piksele
A/D conversion (bits)
  • 16 bitów
Collimator
Type
  • Ręczny ze wskaźnikiem pola świetlnego
Angle of aperture and rotation
  • +45°, -45°
Timer switch
  • 30 s
