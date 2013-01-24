Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

Kardiografy Kardiograf

Kardiografy PageWriter TC70

Kardiograf

Znajdź podobne produkty

Kardiograf PageWriter TC70 firmy Philips jest zaprojektowany aby uprościć diagnostykę EKG i usprawnić pracę. To doskonałe rozwiązanie dla wszystkich placówek stawiających na automatyzację przebiegu pracy i znakomite wsparcie kliniczne.

Kontakt z nami

Dokumentacja

Broszura (3)

Broszura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand