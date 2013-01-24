Polska
Expression IP5 Portal informacyjny

Expression IP5

Portal informacyjny

Możliwość połączenia monitora pacjenta w środowisku MR ze szpitalnym systemem informacyjnym.

Specyfikacja

Specifications
Specifications
Display
  • Kolorowy panoramiczny ekran LCD o przekątnej 19 cali (48,3 cm)
  • Ekran dotykowy
Special features
  • Bezprzewodowa komunikacja z systemem Expression
  • Systemy monitorowania pacjentów w środowisku MRI
Optional components
  • Drukarka zapisu
  • Bezprzewodowy czytnik kodów kreskowych
  • Bezprzewodowa klawiatura i mysz
  • Elastyczna antena w sterowni
  • Podstawka na biurko
  • Uchwyt ścienny (z opcjonalnym wysięgnikiem na drukarkę zapisu)

