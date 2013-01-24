By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Kolorowy panoramiczny ekran LCD o przekątnej 19 cali (48,3 cm)
Ekran dotykowy
Special features
Bezprzewodowa komunikacja z systemem Expression
Systemy monitorowania pacjentów w środowisku MRI
Optional components
Drukarka zapisu
Bezprzewodowy czytnik kodów kreskowych
Bezprzewodowa klawiatura i mysz
Elastyczna antena w sterowni
Podstawka na biurko
Uchwyt ścienny (z opcjonalnym wysięgnikiem na drukarkę zapisu)
