Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

IntelliSpace Portal 11 Jedno środowisko pracy, jedno zaawansowane rozwiązanie do obrazowania

IntelliSpace Portal 11

Jedno środowisko pracy, jedno zaawansowane rozwiązanie do obrazowania

Znajdź podobne produkty

Spójny przebieg pracy w poszczególnych aplikacjach systemu IntelliSpace Portal 11 zapewnia większą produktywność i optymalizację pracy zespołu.

Kontakt z nami
  • *Technologia zero footprint nie jest przeznaczona do odczytu diagnostycznego.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand