FlashPoint System do radiografii interwencyjnej

FlashPoint Allura Xper FD10/10

System do radiografii interwencyjnej

Ten dwupłaszczyznowy stacjonarny aparat rentgenowski zawiera narzędzia niezbędne do wykonywania minimalnie inwazyjnych procedur. Zapewnia wyjątkową wizualizację anatomii serca w trakcie badań.

Cechy
Technologia detektora płaskiego firmy... || Znakomita jakość obrazu przy n

Technologia detektora płaskiego firmy Philips zapewnia wyjątkową jakość obrazu

Dynamiczny detektor płaski nowej generacji firmy Philips z technologią Xres poprawia kontrast i ostrość obrazu, jednocześnie redukując szumy. Może być urzywany do fluoroskopii serca,fluoroskopii naczyń i fluoroskopii z subtrakcją znacznika. Spełnia rygorystyczne wymagania stawiane przez trudne zabiegi kardiologiczne i sercowo-naczyniowe.
Technologia Xper || Dobra organizacja pracy

Technologia Xper usprawnia wykonywanie badań

Technologia Xper pozwala każdemu użytkownikowi dostosować funkcje systemu do indywidualnego trybu pracy i rodzaju wykonywanych badań. Wygodna obsługa systemu sprzyja stawianiu pewniejszych i szybszych rozpoznań.
Allura 3D-RA || Zabiegi pod kontrolą obrazowan

Allura 3D-RA usprawnia wizualizację

Aparat Allura 3D-RA firmy Philips pozwala uzyskać obrazy trójwymiarowe wysokiej rozdzielczości z jednej serii angiografii rotacyjnej, mogące z powodzeniem zastąpić akwizycję kilku obrazów stacjonarnych. Allura 3D-RA tworzy rekonstrukcje trójwymiarowe w ciągu kilku sekund, umożliwiając szybką wizualizację i podjęcie właściwych działań. Oferuje doskonałą wizualizację struktury anatomicznej naczynia, ułatwiając określenie złożonych zależności przestrzennych pomiędzy najważniejszymi naczyniami i ich odgałęzieniami.
Allura 3D-CA || Zabiegi pod kontrolą obrazowan

Allura 3D-CA pozwala uzyskać znakomity obraz skomplikowanego układu naczyń

Oprogramowanie Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) firmy Philips tworzy wysokiej jakości trójwymiarowe rekonstrukcje struktur naczyniowych, aby można było z większą pewnością podjąć słuszną decyzję terapuetyczną. Model trójwymiarowy bardzo wyraźnie przedstawia kręte naczynia i ich rozwidlenia, jak również różne zmiany patologiczne układu krążenia. Można również ocenić anatomię naczyń wieńcowych, pod każdym kątem, w celu wyboru stentu lub zaplanowania interwencji.
Konstrukcja dwupłaszczyznowa || Znakomita jakość obrazu przy n

Konstrukcja dwupłaszczyznowa poprawia wizualizację anatomii serca

Unikatowa konstrukcja dwupłaszczyznowych aparatów rentgenowskich firmy Philips, umożliwia wizualizację położenia cewnika i elektrod stymulujących z dwóch kierunków. Daje pełną elastyczność angulacji w celu ukazania informacji anatomicznych o krytycznym znaczeniu.
StentBoost || Zabiegi pod kontrolą obrazowan

StentBoost poprawia wizualizację

StentBoost jest nieskomplikowanym, szybkim i niedrogim narzędziem służącym poprawie obrazowania stentów w tętnicach wieńcowych. Dzięki funkcji subtrakcji narzędzia StentBoost można zobaczyć wizualizację stentów w odniesieniu do światła naczynia, w czasie rzeczywistym. Taki obraz pomaga w precyzyjnym umieszczeniu stentu już za pierwszym podejściem. Korzyściami płynącymi z możliwości zastosowania tego narzędzia są skrócenie czasu zabiegów, a także ograniczenie potrzeby wykonywania ewentualnych dodatkowych zabiegów.
Dedykowane ustawienia || Znakomita jakość obrazu przy n

Dedykowane ustawienia zapewniają wydajną pracę

Aparat Allura Xper FD10/10 umożliwia korzystanie z dedykowanych ustanień kardiologicznych, pediatrycznych i elektrofizjologicznych, w celu optymalnego zarządzania dawką promieniowania rentgenowskiego.
Proces renowacji || Znakomita jakość obrazu przy n

Proces renowacji sprawia, że aparat jest jak nowy

Inżynierowie firmy Philips instalują aparaty Allura Xper FlashPoint od podstaw. Geometria i inne parametry aparatu są w pełni zachowane. System wygląda i działa jak nowy. Wszystkie główne elementy (lampy rentgenowskie, stół, detektory, monitory) są fabrycznie nowe.
Nagradzany program || Znakomita jakość obrazu przy n

Nagradzany program gwarancją wyjątkowych efektów

Program renowacji i modernizacji systemów firmy Philips jest zdobywcą nagrody Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). Świadczy to o jakości i dbałości, z jaką projektujemy każdy z naszych aparatów Diamond Select i FlashPoin.

