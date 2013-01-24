Wyszukiwane terminy
Aparat Diamond Select Achieva 3.0T TX z technologią równoległej transmisji RF MultiTransmit redukuje cienie dielektryczne, zapewniając doskonałą jednorodność obrazu, spójność i dużą szybkość skanowania, otwierając w ten sposób drogę nowym badaniom 3T MRI ciała i piersi.
MultiTransmit zapewnia wysoką jednorodność kontrastu, szybkość i spójność
Możliwość wykonywania szerokiej gamy badań ułatwia pozyskiwanie nowych pacjentów
Proces rekondycjonowania sprawia, że aparat jest jak nowy
Systemy gradientów oferują wszystkie zalety sprawdzonej technologii 3.0T
Wysoka wydajność zapewnia szybki zwrot z inwestycji
Nagradzany program gwarancją wyjątkowych efektów
SmartExam zapewnia spójność i powtarzalność badań
Protokoły badań ExamCard zapewniają szybkie, łatwe i spójne badania MR
