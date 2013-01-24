Polska
Diamond Select System MR

Diamond Select Achieva 3.0T-TX

System MR

Aparat Diamond Select Achieva 3.0T TX z technologią równoległej transmisji RF MultiTransmit redukuje cienie dielektryczne, zapewniając doskonałą jednorodność obrazu, spójność i dużą szybkość skanowania, otwierając w ten sposób drogę nowym badaniom 3T MRI ciała i piersi.

MultiTransmit zapewnia wysoką jednorodność kontrastu, szybkość i spójność

Unikalna technologia MultiTransmit eliminuje cienie dielektryczne przez stosowanie równoczesnych (równoległych) transmisji z wielu źródeł sygnału radiowego. Automatycznie optymalizuje moc, amplitudę, fazę i kształt krzywej w celu uzyskania optymalnej jednorodności sygnału.
Możliwość wykonywania szerokiej gamy badań ułatwia pozyskiwanie nowych pacjentów

Zintegrowana cewka RF do badania tułowia oferuje wysoki współczynnik SNR, optyamalizację współczynnika SAR i znakomitą jednorodność sygnałów RF. W połączeniu z technologią MultiTransmit ten unikatowy system umożliwia doskonałe obrazowanie tułowia oraz krótki czas skanowania. Badania MRA naczyń obwodowych i wielostanowiskowe badania całego ciała mogą być wykonywane bez pogorszenia komfortu pacjenta.
Proces rekondycjonowania sprawia, że aparat jest jak nowy

Każdy aparat Diamond Select jest rekondycjonowany fabrycznie i może zostać skonfigurowany przez klienta z zastosowaniem najnowszych opcji oprogramowania. Aby utrzymać wysokie standardy wyznaczane przez firmę Philips i spełnić rygorystyczne wymagania w zakresie wydajności, wszystkie aparaty Diamond Select przechodzą kompleksowy, pięcioetapowy proces rekondycjonowania.
Systemy gradientów oferują wszystkie zalety sprawdzonej technologii 3.0T

Zastosowane w aparacie wyjątkowe gradienty Quasar i Quasar Dual zapewniają amplitudy gradientów do 80 mT/m w celu uzyskania znakomitych parametrów i doskonałej liniowości.
Wysoka wydajność zapewnia szybki zwrot z inwestycji

Ten aparat zacznie spłacać się już pierwszego dnia dzięki potwierdzonej możliwości badania większej ilości pacjentów. W niektórych placówkach skanowanych jest dziennie do 50 pacjentów, a czas najkrótszych badań wynosi poniżej 15 minut.
Nagradzany program gwarancją wyjątkowych efektów

Program rekondycjonowania firmy Philips jest zdobywcą nagrody Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). Świadczy to o jakości i dbałości, z jaką projektujemy każdy z naszych aparatów Diamond Select.
SmartExam zapewnia spójność i powtarzalność badań

SmartExam to ogromny krok w uproszczeniu badań mózgu, kręgosłupa i kolana. Umożliwia całkowite zautomatyzowanie planowania, skanowania i przetwarzania za jednym kliknięciem w około 70% wszystkich badanych dziennie przypadków przy typowym obciążeniu.
Protokoły badań ExamCard zapewniają szybkie, łatwe i spójne badania MR

Protokół badania ExamCard zawiera wszystkie skany wymagane do przeprowadzenia pełnego badania MR w jednym, łatwym w użyciu pliku, który można pobrać bezpośrednio do skanera MR firmy Philips. To świetny sposób na wyeliminowanie bezproduktywnego czasu na ładowanie protokołów i planowanie skanów.

