Urządzenia REMstar z serii System One Systemy terapii snu

Urządzenia REMstar z serii System One Auto z funkcją A-Flex

Systemy terapii snu

Zaawansowany system terapii bezdechu sennego System One nie tylko zapewnia skuteczne leczenie dolegliwości, ale został również wyposażony w funkcje poprawiające komfort oraz pozwalające zmobilizować pacjentów do przestrzegania zaleceń lekarskich.

Cechy
Tryb Auto-Trial ułatwiający właściwe dobranie ciśnienia leczniczego

Tryb Auto-Trial przez łącznie 30 dni prowadzi terapię auto-CPAP, po czym automatycznie przełącza się na tryb CPAP-Check z wartością ciśnienia równą lub niższą od tej, która była używana przez 90% czasu okresu próbnego.
Podgrzewany przewód zapewniający pacjentowi wyższy komfort

Na końcu podgrzewanego przewodu urządzenia System One znajduje się czujnik temperatury, który zapewnia zachowanie wybranego poziomu wilgotności, a jednocześnie zapobiega skraplaniu się pary wodnej. W rezultacie możemy zapewnić wyższy komfort pacjentom, którzy wolą oddychać bardziej wilgotnym powietrzem.
Tryb CPAP-check zapewniający optymalne wartości ciśnienia

Tryb CPAP-Check sprawdza co 30 godzin, czy ciśnienie lecznicze ma optymalną wartość. W przeciwnym wypadku automatycznie zmienia ustawiane co wieczór ciśnienie CPAP o 1 cm H2O w celu osiągnięcia idealnej wartości.
Tryb Opti-Start umożliwiający dostosowanie wartości ciśnienia

Tryb Opti-Start usprawnia terapię auto-CPAP, zapewniając możliwość wyboru wyjściowej wartości ciśnienia.
Możliwość regulacji minimalnej wartości wspomagania ciśnieniowego

Możliwość regulacji minimalnej wartości wspomagania ciśnieniowego daje personelowi medycznemu wybór dodatkowych opcji leczenia pacjentów wymagających terapii auto bi-level.
Sojusz na rzecz lepszego snu bez zaburzeń oddychania

System One to doskonały przykład dążenia naszej firmy do tworzenia – we współpracy z personelem medycznym – rozwiązań pozwalających nie tylko poprawić zdrowie pacjentów, ale również opracować lepsze praktyki i zapewnić placówkom ochrony zdrowia większą wydajność. Tę współpracę nazwaliśmy Sojuszem na rzecz lepszego snu bez zaburzeń oddychania.
Dowiedz się, co oznacza certyfikacja zgodności wyrobów z przepisami dotyczącymi wyrobów medycznych Unii Europejskiej (MDR UE)

