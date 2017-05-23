Wyszukiwane terminy
Zaawansowany system terapii bezdechu sennego System One nie tylko zapewnia skuteczne leczenie dolegliwości, ale został również wyposażony w funkcje poprawiające komfort oraz pozwalające zmobilizować pacjentów do przestrzegania zaleceń lekarskich.
Tryb Auto-Trial ułatwiający właściwe dobranie ciśnienia leczniczego
Podgrzewany przewód zapewniający pacjentowi wyższy komfort
Tryb CPAP-check zapewniający optymalne wartości ciśnienia
Tryb Opti-Start umożliwiający dostosowanie wartości ciśnienia
Możliwość regulacji minimalnej wartości wspomagania ciśnieniowego
Sojusz na rzecz lepszego snu bez zaburzeń oddychania
