The HeartStart AED Trainer 2 is designed to prepare emergency responders to use the FR2+ automated external defibrillator (AED). It looks and behaves like the HeartStart FR2+ defibrillator, but safely simulates a shock.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The HeartStart AED Trainer 2 is pre-configured with 10 realistic scenarios developed in accordance with internationally recognized emergency responder training programs. Instructors can also design and configure three custom scenarios.
Little Anne manikin
Little Anne manikin enhances learning
Instructors can add an element of realism by selecting the all-in-one AED Little Anne Training System. In addition to the AED Trainer 2, this solution includes a remote control, training pads, and a Laerdal AED Little Anne training manikin.
Complete instructor control
Complete instructor control for training flexibility
Training scenarios and speaker volume can be controlled via up/down keys or remote control. Pause/resume feature allows the instructor to manage the learning experience and test students' response to a variety of situations.
