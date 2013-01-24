By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
W zestawie defibrylatora szkoleniowego HeartStart Trainer znajduje się nylonowy futerał, jeden zestaw elektrod szkoleniowych dla dorosłych i jeden adapter standardowego manekina.
Dimensions
7,1 cm wys. x 21,1 cm szer. x 21,1 cm gł.
in
Batteries
4 AA cells
Weight
0,9 kg z bateriami
lb
Training Scripts
Osiem wstępnie skonfigurowanych skryptów opartych na najczęstszych scenariuszach szkoleniowych
