Tomograf komputerowy MX16ᴱᵛᵒ firmy Philips to ogromy postęp w diagnostyce pacjentów. Skaner oferuje doskonałą jakość obrazu przy niskich dawkach promieniowania, możliwość wykonania większej liczby badań oraz niski koszt eksploatacji.
Doskonała jakość obrazów
Atrakcyjny całkowity koszt posiadania dzięki możliwości wykonywania dużej liczby badań i długiemu ok
Szybka, prosta i niedroga instalacja dzięki niewielkim wymiarom skanera
Skuteczne zarządzanie dawką dzięki funkcji DoseRight
Większe wykorzystanie aparatu dzięki szerokiemu zakresowi wykonywanych badań
Dedykowane protokoły pediatryczne z niską dawką
