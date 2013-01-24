Polska
MX16ᴱᵛᵒ Skaner TK

MX16ᴱᵛᵒ

Skaner TK

Tomograf komputerowy MX16ᴱᵛᵒ firmy Philips to ogromy postęp w diagnostyce pacjentów. Skaner oferuje doskonałą jakość obrazu przy niskich dawkach promieniowania, możliwość wykonania większej liczby badań oraz niski koszt eksploatacji.

Doskonała jakość obrazów

Wyjątkowy, opracowany przez firmę Philips algorytm EVOEye zapewnia doskonałą jakość obrazu i ograniczenie szumu. Dzięki matrycy 1024 możliwe jest skanowanie w wysokiej rozdzielczości przy jednoczesnej poprawie rozdzielczości niskokontrastowej gwarantowanej przez algorytm EVOEye.
Atrakcyjny całkowity koszt posiadania dzięki możliwości wykonywania dużej liczby badań i długiemu ok

Trwałość lampy tomografu MX16ᴱᵛᵒ jest wyższa niż lampy jakiegokolwiek innego tomografu 16-warstwowego tej klasy. Jego detektor zapewnia ponadto najszerszy zakres pokrycia w przypadku niekardiologicznych badań TK, wysoką jakość obrazu podczas szybkiego przesuwu stołu dzięki algorytmowi ASTR, a także dużą szybkość rekonstrukcji wynoszącą do 20 obrazów na sekundę, co pozwala zwiększyć liczbę badanych pacjentów przy jednoczesnym zachowaniu pewności rozpoznań.
Szybka, prosta i niedroga instalacja dzięki niewielkim wymiarom skanera

Dzięki niewielkim wymiarom instalacja tomografu odbywa się szybko i łatwo oraz nie wymaga dużych nakładów finansowych. Wymagania dotyczące wielkości pracowni są takie same, jak w przypadku większości aparatów 1-, 2- i 4-warstwowych.
Skuteczne zarządzanie dawką dzięki funkcji DoseRight

Automatyczny dobór natężenia prądu w ramach funkcji DoseRight umożliwia dostosowanie dawki dla każdego pacjenta na postawie zaplanowanego skanu. Modulacja dawki w ramach funkcji DoseRight automatycznie steruje natężeniem lampy, zwiększając lub zmniejszając siłę sygnału w celu utrzymania stałego poziomu szumu na obrazie przy jednoczesnym zmniejszeniu dawki.
Większe wykorzystanie aparatu dzięki szerokiemu zakresowi wykonywanych badań

Tomograf MX16ᴱᵛᵒ to idealne rozwiązanie do wykonywania rutynowych badań radiologicznych, jak również wielu procedur specjalistycznych, takich jak badania OUN, badania naczyń, analiza składu mineralnego kości, planowanie zabiegów stomatologicznych czy wirtualna kolonoskopia.
Dedykowane protokoły pediatryczne z niską dawką

Dedykowane protokoły pediatryczne, opracowane we współpracy ze specjalistami z wiodących szpitali dziecięcych, pozwalają uzyskać znakomite wyniki kliniczne przy niskiej dawce promieniowania.

