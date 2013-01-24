Wyszukiwane terminy
VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Fuzja obrazów 3D podczas zabiegów wewnątrznaczyniowych
Mniejsze zużycie środka kontrastowego
Możliwość skrócenia czasu trwania badań
Zsynchronizowany ruch do nowych pozycji
Doskonała jakość obrazów
Okrągłe znaczniki obszarów anatomicznych
