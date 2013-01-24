Polska
VesselNavigator Reduce your need for contrast medium in endovascular procedures

VesselNavigator

Reduce your need for contrast medium in endovascular procedures

VesselNavigator allows reuse of 3D vascular anatomical information from existing CTA and MRA datasets as a 3D roadmap overlay on a live X-ray image. With its excellent visualization, VesselNavigator provides an intuitive and continuous 3D roadmap to guide you through vasculature during the entire procedure.

Fuzja obrazów 3D || A
Badania¹,² wykazały przydatność trójwymiarowej wizualizacji podczas wprowadzania cewników i przyrządów chirurgicznych. Dzięki systemowi VesselNavigator możliwe jest łatwe segmentowanie trójwymiarowych struktur naczyniowych na podstawie istniejących zestawów danych TK/MR i nakładanie ich na pozyskiwane w czasie rzeczywistym obrazy RTG w celu wspomagania prowadzenia zabiegu.
Mniejsze zużycie środka kontrastowego || B
Średnie zużycie środka kontrastowego zmniejszono o 72% w badaniu, w którym zabieg wewnątrznaczyniowej naprawy tętniaków aorty o złożonym unaczynieniu przeprowadzano pod kontrolą obrazu z angiografii TK. Podczas zabiegu nie było konieczności podania środka kontrastowego w celu utworzenia roadmapy.
Możliwość skrócenia czasu badań || C
Prowadzenie zabiegów pod kontrolą obrazowania z wykorzystaniem fuzji obrazów angiograficznych TK firmy Philips może skrócić czas trwania zabiegów. Badanie z udziałem 62 pacjentów² wykazało średnie skrócenie czasu trwania zabiegów FEVAR/BEVAR prowadzonych pod kontrolą obrazowania z nakładką z fuzji obrazów angiograficznych TK firmy Philips z 6,3 do 5,2 godziny.
Zsynchronizowany ruch do nowych pozyc... || D
Podczas zabiegu system VesselNavigator umożliwia korzystanie z umieszczanej na obrazie w czasie rzeczywistym trójwymiarowej nakładki synchronizowanej w czasie rzeczywistym z ruchem stołu, systemu oraz z projekcją rentgenowską. Może to ograniczyć konieczność pozyskiwania dodatkowych serii ze środkiem kontrastowym w celu tworzenia nowych map.
Doskonała jakość obrazu || D
Nakładki są tworzone w oparciu o różnorodne wizualizacje objętościowe o bardzo wysokiej jakości. Można je dostosowywać do preferencji użytkownika.
Anatomiczne || D
Na poddanym segmentacji obrazie można umieszczać okrągłe znaczniki w celu wskazania ujść i miejsc umieszczania przyrządów oraz planowania kątów wprowadzania. Znaczniki te będą widoczne podczas zabiegu w celu ułatwienia jego wykonywania.

