Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
Polska
$

Wyszukiwane terminy

Respironics Monitor profilu oddechowego

Respironics NM3

Monitor profilu oddechowego

Znajdź podobne produkty

Respironics NM3 monitoruje fizjologiczną wymianę gazową, przestrzeń martwą, pęcherzykową objętość oddechową i szereg parametrów dodatkowych. Takie cenne informacje ułatwiają odpowiedź na najtrudniejsze pytania kliniczne w czasie leczenia.

Kontakt z nami

Dokumentacja

Broszura (2)

Broszura

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand