Respironics Maska nosowa dla dzieci

Respironics PN831

Maska nosowa dla dzieci

Wygodna nakładka żelowa i odpowiednio dostosowany rozmiar uprzęży pozwalają prowadzić wentylację nieinwazyjną (NIV) u małych pacjentów. Maska Respironics PN831 jest przeznaczona dla dzieci w wieku od jednego roku (<gt/>7 kg).

Cechy
Nakładka żelowa || Poprawa komfortu pacjenta

Nakładka żelowa zapewnia delikatne przyleganie maski

Nakładka żelowa zapewniająca delikatne przyleganie maski do wrażliwej skóry twarzy dziecka.
Uprząż Softcap || Poprawa komfortu pacjenta

Uprząż Softcap jest stabilna i wygodna

Uprząż Softcap jest stabilna i wygodna.
Lekki obrotowy przewód rurkowy || Poprawa komfortu pacjenta

Lekki obrotowe rury zapewnia większą swobodę i komfort

Zwężane rury mogą obracać się o 360 stopni w miejscach połączenia z maską i obwodem, dając pacjentowi swobodę ruchów i zmniejszając przeciek.

