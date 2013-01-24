By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
¹Dla serwera sieciowego można zdefiniować repozytorium, ale nie jest to obowiązkowe. W repozytorium serwera sieciowego przechowywane są poddawane konwersji badania (pliki PNG/JPG), które są przesyłane do klientów. W przypadku braku repozytorium konwersja będzie odbywać się równolegle z pozostałymi działaniami, co zwiększy obciążenie serwera sieciowego.
²System IntelliSpace Cardiovascular i serwer sieciowy można połączyć wyłącznie na potrzeby przeprowadzenia testów. Narzędzie Advanced Analytics wymaga oddzielnego serwera.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.