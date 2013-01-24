Polska
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular System zarządzania obrazami oraz informacjami

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

System zarządzania obrazami oraz informacjami

System IntelliSpace Cardiovascular opracowano z myślą o usprawnieniu przebiegu pracy na wszystkich etapach opieki nad pacjentem kardiologicznym.

Specyfikacja

Application Server
Application Server
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Co najmniej jednordzeniowy procesor Xeon E5-2620 lub lepszy
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
  • Dwa procesory Xeon E5-2620 lub lepsze
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 25
  • Dwa procesory Xeon E5-2620 lub lepsze oraz dedykowany serwer sieciowy
vCPU
  • Co najmniej 4
RAM
  • Co najmniej 16 GB, zaleca się 32 GB
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB w sprzętowej macierzy Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Co najmniej 100 GB w sprzętowej macierzy Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • Co najmniej 1 TB, zaleca się 2 TB
Storage type
  • Zestaw sprzętowej macierzy Raid 5 + hot-spare
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Na połączenie z klientem 250 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Na połączenie z systemem obrazowania 100 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Inne, 100 IOPS na połączenie
Storage, backup external
  • Obowiązkowe
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Zalecane
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Obsługiwane
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Zalecane
Network, 1 GBps
  • Co najmniej <5 klientów współbieżnych
Network, multiple 1 GBps uplinks
  • Zaleca się >5 klientów współbieżnych
Redundant power supplies
  • Zalecane
Operating System
  • Windows Server 2008R2 SP1 (x64) (wersja Standard i Enterprise)
Database Software
  • SQL Server 2008R2 SP3 (x64)
WEBserver
WEBserver
CPU, # Clients <gt/>25
  • Dwa procesory Xeon E5-2620 lub lepsze
vCPU
  • Minimum 4, 8 dla więcej niż 10 klientów
RAM
  • Co najmniej 16 GB, zaleca się 32 GB
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB w sprzętowej macierzy Raid 1
Storage, Repository
  • Musi być taka sama jak w przypadku serwera systemu IntelliSpace Cardiovascular¹
Storage type
  • Musi być taka sama jak w przypadku serwera systemu IntelliSpace Cardiovascular
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Na połączenie z klientem 100 IOPS
Network, 1 GBps
  • Minimum
Network, multiple 1 GBps uplinks
  • Zalecane
Redundant power supplies
  • Zalecane
Advanced Analytics Server
Advanced Analytics Server
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Co najmniej jednordzeniowy procesor Xeon E5-2620 lub lepszy
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
  • Dwa procesory Xeon E5-2620 lub lepsze
vCPU
  • Co najmniej 4
RAM
  • Co najmniej 16 GB
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB w sprzętowej macierzy Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Co najmniej 100 GB w sprzętowej macierzy Raid 1
Network, 1 GBps
  • Minimum
Redundant power supplies
  • Zalecane
Test Server²
Test Server²
CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
  • Co najmniej jednordzeniowy procesor Xeon E5-2620 lub lepszy
vCPU
  • Co najmniej 2, zaleca się 4
RAM
  • Co najmniej 8 GB, zaleca się 16 GB
Storage, OS partition
  • 64 GB w sprzętowej macierzy Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
  • Co najmniej 100 GB w sprzętowej macierzy Raid 1
Custom Size
  • Co najmniej 10 GB, w razie potrzeby można zwiększyć
Storage type
  • Nie dot. (zasilanie nadmiarowe nie jest wymagane)
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
  • Nie dot. (produkt nie używany w testach wydajności)
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
  • Opcjonalne
Archive, DICOM archive
  • Opcjonalne
Archive, Archiving on SAN
  • Opcjonalne
Network, 1 GBps
  • Minimum
Redundant power supplies
  • Nie dot. (zasilanie nadmiarowe nie jest wymagane)
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
Client Hardware – Zero-footprint environment only
CPU
  • Co najmniej dwurdzeniowy procesor 1,2 GHz lub lepszy
RAM
  • 1 GB wolnego miejsca
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • 10” z minimalną rozdzielczością 1024 × 768
Network
  • Bezprzewodowa, co najmniej 54 Mb/s
Operating System
  • Windows 7 SP1 (x86 lub x64) (wersja Ultimate, Enterprise i Professional)
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 10, Internet Explorer 11, Google Chrome 37 (wersja minimalna), Google Chrome 46 (wersja zalecana), Apple Safari 7.0 (MacOS X)
Client Hardware – Thick client
Client Hardware – Thick client
ISCV Server
  • Microsoft .Net Framework 4.5.2
ISCV Clients
  • Microsoft .Net Framework w wersji co najmniej 4.0 (4.5.2 jest również obsługiwana)
Client Hardware – Thick client
Client Hardware – Thick client
CPU
  • Co najmniej Intel Core2 Duo 1,86 GHz, zaleca się Xeon E5-1620 (3 GHz, 8 MB pamięci podręcznej, 4 rdzenie)
RAM
  • Co najmniej 4 GB, zaleca się 8 GB
Graphics (Size & resolution)
  • Co najmniej 1280 × 1024
Graphics resolution for EP use
  • 1200 pikseli w pionie
Video card
  • nVidia Quadro (k)2000(d), nVidia Quadro K2200, nVidia Q600 na monitor
Storage
  • 64 GB wolnego miejsca na twardym dysku na instalację i zapis obrazów
Network
  • Co najmniej 100 Mb, zaleca się 1 Gb
Diagnostic displays
  • Obowiązkowe, zaleca się dwa kolorowe monitory 2 MP firmy Barco
Operating System
  • Windows 7 SP1 (x86 lub x64) (wersja Ultimate, Enterprise i Professional)
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 10, Internet Explorer 11, Google Chrome 37 (wersja minimalna), Google Chrome 46 (wersja zalecana), Apple Safari 7.0 (MacOS X)
  • ¹Dla serwera sieciowego można zdefiniować repozytorium, ale nie jest to obowiązkowe. W repozytorium serwera sieciowego przechowywane są poddawane konwersji badania (pliki PNG/JPG), które są przesyłane do klientów. W przypadku braku repozytorium konwersja będzie odbywać się równolegle z pozostałymi działaniami, co zwiększy obciążenie serwera sieciowego.
  • ²System IntelliSpace Cardiovascular i serwer sieciowy można połączyć wyłącznie na potrzeby przeprowadzenia testów. Narzędzie Advanced Analytics wymaga oddzielnego serwera.

