Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
Polska
$

Wyszukiwane terminy

Respironics V680 Critical Care Ventilator

Respironics V680

Critical Care Ventilator

Znajdź podobne produkty

Discover Philips Respironics V680: the simple, clinically advanced way to provide your patients with reliable, high-performance ventilation across the continuum of care - without compromise.

Kontakt z nami

Specyfikacja

Patient Types
Patient Types
Adult :
  • >20 kg
Pediatric :
  • 5 to 20 kg
Modes: Single-limb Circuit
Modes: Single-limb Circuit
CPAP
  • (continuous positive airway pressure)
S/T
  • (spontaneous with timed backup)
PCV
  • (pressure control ventilation)
Apnea mode
  • (available in CPAP)
*AVAPS+
  • (average volume assured pressure support)
*PPV
  • (proportional pressure ventilation)
Modes: Dual-limb Circuit
Modes: Dual-limb Circuit
A/C-VCV
  • (assist/control-volume control ventilation)
A/C-PCV
  • (assist/control-pressure control ventilation)
SIMV-VCV
  • (synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation volume control ventilation)
SIMV-PCV
  • (synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation pressure control ventilation)
PSV
  • (pressure support ventilation)
PRVC
  • (pressure regulated volume control)
Apnea mode
  • (available in SIMV and PSV)
Other Features
Other Features
Ti/Ttot
  • 0 to 99 %
Dyn Pplat (dynamic plateau pressure)
  • 0 to 70 cm H₂O
F/VT (rapid shallow breathing index)
  • 0 to 999
Pt. Leak (“unintentional” leak)
  • 0 to 200L/min BTPS
Tot. Leak (total leak)
  • 0 to 200L/min BTPS
Lung Mechanics Maneuvers
Lung Mechanics Maneuvers
Static C&R:
  • 1 to 200 mL/cmH2O
Static C:
  • 5 to 1,000 cmH2O/L
Static E:
  • 1 to 200 cmH2O/L/s
Static R:
  • 0 to 70 cm H₂O
Static Pplat: P0.1 (P100)
  • 0 to -50 cmH2O
MIP (Maximal Inspiratory Pressure)
  • 0 to -50 cmH2O

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand