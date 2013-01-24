Ultrasonograf HD5 firmy Philips pozwala zaoferować pacjentom najwyższą możliwą jakość opieki. Ten wielofunkcyjny ultrasonograf z możliwością obrazowania w kolorze zapewnia znakomitą jakość obrazu i szeroki zakres możliwości oraz jest dostępny w atrakcyjnej cenie.
Poproś o kontakt
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Znakomite parametry w atrakcyjnej cenie
Cechy zapewniające ergonomię pracy pozwalają skupić się w pełni na badaniu pacjenta
Obsługa klienta na najwyższym poziomie, abyś mógł spokojnie skupić się na swoich zadaniach
Szeroki wybór trybów obrazowania ułatwia diagnostykę
Menedżer badań ułatwiający tworzenie opisów w formacie DICOM
Zaawansowane technologie komunikacji ułatwiają zarządzanie danymi
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand