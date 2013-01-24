Polska
Ultrasonograf HD5 firmy Philips pozwala zaoferować pacjentom najwyższą możliwą jakość opieki. Ten wielofunkcyjny ultrasonograf z możliwością obrazowania w kolorze zapewnia znakomitą jakość obrazu i szeroki zakres możliwości oraz jest dostępny w atrakcyjnej cenie.

Cechy
Znakomite parametry || Enhanced performance

Znakomite parametry w atrakcyjnej cenie

Ultrasonograf HD5 to wielofunkcyjny aparat w zaskakująco niskiej cenie. Jego zalety to m.in.: 256 odcieni szarości (8 bitów) w trybie 2D, szerokopasmowy cyfrowy układ formowania wiązki, szeroki zakres dynamiczny i cyfrowe ogniskowanie wiązki. Ultrasonograf HD5 został wyposażony w uruchamianą jednym przyciskiem funkcję optymalizacji obrazu iSCAN, dużą liczbę gniazd głowic oraz możliwość wyboru spośród 4 głowic obrazujących. Łatwa rejestracja danych, przewodniki do badań oraz opcjonalne oprogramowanie do oceny ilościowej QLAB w trybie offline to cechy ultrasonografu HD5 zapewniające wysoki poziom opieki nad pacjentami.
Ergonomia || Excellent workflow

Cechy zapewniające ergonomię pracy pozwalają skupić się w pełni na badaniu pacjenta

Elegancka i nowoczesna konstrukcja ultrasonografu HD5 ułatwia manewrowanie, a niewielkie rozmiary sprawiają, że zmieści się on nawet w niewielkim pomieszczeniu. Jego prosta budowa i wyjątkowa ergonomia umożliwiają skupienie się na badaniu pacjenta.
Obsługa klienta na najwyższym poziomi... || Exceptional support

Obsługa klienta na najwyższym poziomie, abyś mógł spokojnie skupić się na swoich zadaniach

Firma Philips dąży do zapewnienia swoim klientom obsługi na najwyższym możliwym poziomie, gwarantującej maksymalną satysfakcję z zakupionego sprzętu. Oferujemy elastyczne rozwiązania finansowe za pośrednictwem działu Philips Medical Capital (1. nagroda w kategorii obsługi klienta na świecie) oraz szkolenia kliniczne i techniczne (internetowe i praktyczne). Nasze usługi obejmują również zdalne aktywne monitorowanie stanu urządzenia, raporty dotyczące wykorzystania systemu oraz rozwiązania z zakresu bezpieczeństwa za pośrednictwem działu Philips Product Security.
Szeroki wybór trybów obrazowania || Enhanced performance

Szeroki wybór trybów obrazowania ułatwia diagnostykę

Ultrasonograf HD5 zapewnia szeroki wybór trybów obrazowania: ogniskowanie 2D MicroFine firmy Philips, Doppler mocy Color Power Angio (CPA) firmy Philips, angiografia kierunkowa Color Power Angio, tryb M-mode, tryb anatomiczny M-mode, kolorowy tryb M-mode, Doppler pulsacyjny, Doppler pulsacyjny z wysoką częstotliwością powtarzania impulsów High PRF, Doppler fali ciągłej, 3D, tryb Color Compare, tryb Dual, tryb Duplex do jednoczesnego obrazowania w trybie 2D i Dopplera, Triplex do jednoczesnego obrazowania w trybie 2D, Dopplera i Dopplera kolorowego/CPA, przetwarzanie sygnału z optymalizacją 2D, harmoniczne obrazowanie tkanki (THI), inteligentne obrazowanie dopplerowskie, zmiana wielkości obrazu rekonstruowanego z przesuwaniem (Read Zoom), funkcja bezstratnej zmiany wielkości w wysokiej rozdzielczości firmy Philips (Write Zoom), obrazowanie trapezowe, Doppler adaptacyjny i kolorowy Doppler adaptacyjny.
Menedżer badań || Excellent workflow

Menedżer badań ułatwiający tworzenie opisów w formacie DICOM

Funkcja menedżera badań w ultrasonografie HD5 umożliwia cyfrowe pozyskiwanie, przeglądanie i edytowanie kompletnych badań pacjentów oraz zapisywanie ich w różnych formatach archiwizacji obrazów (paleta kolorów, RGB, YBR). Format zapisu DICOM 3.0 pozwala na drukowanie i przechowywanie badań oraz przesłanie do aparatu danych dotyczących pacjentów czy zaplanowanych badań. Menedżer badań współpracuje z radiologicznymi oraz kardiologicznymi systemami informacyjnymi i umożliwia automatyczne wprowadzanie danych demograficznych pacjenta. Zawiera również funkcję tworzenia opisów w formacie DICOM oraz opcję eksportu opisów badań w postaci obrazów DICOM.
Szerokie możliwości połączeń || Excellent workflow

Zaawansowane technologie komunikacji ułatwiają zarządzanie danymi

Ultrasonograf HD5 zapewnia zaawansowane technologie komunikacji i opcje zarządzania danymi. Został wyposażony w 320 GB wbudowanej pamięci, napęd DVD RW oraz funkcję bezpośredniego zapisywania kopii zapasowych konfiguracji systemu w formacie cyfrowym (w tym wstępnych ustawień zdefiniowanych przez użytkownika i danych trendów położniczych) na nośniku USB. Ultrasonograf HD5 umożliwia eksport plików w formacie AVI i BMP na płyty kompaktowe w celu ich przeglądania na komputerze PC oraz obsługuje interfejs Ethernet o szybkości 10/100/1000 Mbps.

