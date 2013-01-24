Polska
Allura Centron Aparat rentgenowski do zabiegów interwencyjnych

Allura Centron

Aparat rentgenowski do zabiegów interwencyjnych

Allura Centron to solidny aparat rentgenowski przeznaczony do obrazowania podczas szeregu zabiegów interwencyjnych, o znakomitej szybkości wykonywania badań. Choć został zaprojektowany pod kątem zabiegów kardiologicznych i elektrofizjologicznych, może być również wykorzystywany podczas zabiegów neurologicznych i naczyniowych.

Pokrycie wszystkich niezbędnych obszarów anatomicznych

Pokrycie wszystkich niezbędnych obszarów anatomicznych

15-calowy detektor nowej generacji zapewnia znakomitą jakość obrazu oraz większe pokrycie obszarów anatomicznych, zapewniając wykonywanie szerokiej gamy badań. Znakomity proces przetwarzania obrazów firmy Philips świetnie uwidacznia szczegóły drobnych naczyń. Pozwala wybrać pole widzenia, aby uzyskać obraz o jakości umożliwiającej pewne postawienie rozpoznania i podjęcie właściwego leczenia.
Możesz na nas liczyć, podobnie jak Twoi pacjenci mogą liczyć na Ciebie

Możesz na nas liczyć, podobnie jak Twoi pacjenci mogą liczyć na Ciebie

Utrzymanie się w czołówce placówek ochrony zdrowia to obecnie ogromne wyzwanie ze względu na duże tempo zachodzących zmian. W takich warunkach dobrze jest więc wyeliminować trudności, które łatwo jest kontrolować, choćby te związane ze sprawnością sprzętu. Dzięki usługom serwisowym firmy Philips usterki usuwane są niezwłocznie, często nawet przed pojawieniem się problemu. Gdy my dbamy o sprzęt, nasi klienci mogą skupić się na tym co najważniejsze — na zapewnieniu lepszej opieki większej liczbie pacjentów niższym kosztem.
15" flat panel detector || Excellent image quality

15" flat panel detector for clinical versatility

Allura Centron delivers excellent image quality with its next generation 15" flat panel detector and Philips gold standard image processing technology. This high performance is backed by a legendary MRC tube and Philips generator.
Automatic measurement tools || Enhanced user experience

Automatic measurement tools for better insight

Accurate automatic measurement of stenosis and aneurysm volume in 3D give better insight in lesions, help plan treatment and serve as a roadmap to navigate.
Full support || Increased economic value

Full support to help you keep a high quality of care

We have a long-term vision on interventional imaging and provide full support throughout the lifecycle. Through our dedication we help you keep the quality of your care as high as possible, and your costs and risks as low as possible.
Robust X-ray lab || Flexible, efficient treatment

Robust X-ray lab for a range of interventions

Philips Allura Centron is a flexible and robust interventional X-ray lab to handle a variety of procedures efficiently. Focused for cardiac and electrophysiology procedures, with the flexibility to perform neuro and vascular procedures.
StentBoost || Excellent image quality

StentBoost enhances accuracy.

Instantly visualize stents for increased accuracy with StentBoost. The unique StentBoost Subtract feature allows you to clearly see your stent in relation to the vessel wall.
Excellent mechanical design || Enhanced user experience

Excellent mechanical design for efficiency and ease-of-use

The Allura Centron features a unique design for complete head-to-toe coverage from both left and right side of the patient during the interventional procedures. Highly stable mechanical movements make it easy to achieve steeper projections. C-arm positioning is quick, with faster movements. A unique non-touch BodyGuard system provides protection for patient safety.
High-capacity table || Enhanced user experience

High-capacity table for a wide range of patients

The Allura Centron's high-capacity table can easily accommodate higher patient loads and has a feather-light free-floating table top. Vertical movement for patient positioning is motorized. The table supports a table pivot movement for radial procedures and ease of patient transfers.
Intuitive interface || Enhanced user experience

Intuitive interface for ease and efficiency

Allura Centron is designed for ease and efficiency, based on the proven Philips' Allura Xper user interface, tableside controls and touch screen module. The Centron's MCS is easy to position and offers wide coverage with its concave monitor set-up for optimal viewing angle.
XperSwing || Enhanced user experience

XperSwing to see more in one run

During an XperSwing dual axis rotation, the C-arm rotates in a curved trajectory around the patient, thereby imaging all desired anatomical views in a single run.

