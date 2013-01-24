Wyszukiwane terminy
Allura Centron to solidny aparat rentgenowski przeznaczony do obrazowania podczas szeregu zabiegów interwencyjnych, o znakomitej szybkości wykonywania badań. Choć został zaprojektowany pod kątem zabiegów kardiologicznych i elektrofizjologicznych, może być również wykorzystywany podczas zabiegów neurologicznych i naczyniowych.
Pokrycie wszystkich niezbędnych obszarów anatomicznych
Możesz na nas liczyć, podobnie jak Twoi pacjenci mogą liczyć na Ciebie
15" flat panel detector for clinical versatility
Automatic measurement tools for better insight
Full support to help you keep a high quality of care
Robust X-ray lab for a range of interventions
StentBoost enhances accuracy.
Excellent mechanical design for efficiency and ease-of-use
High-capacity table for a wide range of patients
Intuitive interface for ease and efficiency
XperSwing to see more in one run
