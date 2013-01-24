Wyszukiwane terminy
Zaawansowany, lekki, niewielki cyfrowy aparat rentgenowski przeznaczony do wykonywania wszystkich rodzajów badań. Zapewnia szybki zwrot z inwestycji.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Niewielkie wymiary umożliwiają instalację aparatu w niewielkich pomieszczeniach
Wykonanie badania wymaga tylko 3 kliknięć
Specjalne elementy sterujące APR obejmują ustawienia pediatryczne
Wyjątkowy stosunek ceny do możliwości
Szybkie wykonywanie badań z powtarzalną jakością dzięki zastosowaniu detektora cyfrowego
Obsługa pełnego zakresu badań
Stała wysoka jakość obrazów diagnostycznych
