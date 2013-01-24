Polska
MobileDiagnost Opta Przenośny aparat rentgenowski

MobileDiagnost Opta

Przenośny aparat rentgenowski

Zaawansowany, lekki, niewielki cyfrowy aparat rentgenowski przeznaczony do wykonywania wszystkich rodzajów badań. Zapewnia szybki zwrot z inwestycji.

Cechy
Niewielkie wymiary umożliwiają instalację aparatu w niewielkich pomieszczeniach

Mobilność ułatwia pracę. Aparat MobileDiagnost Opta, mniejszy i lżejszy od systemów silnikowych, można łatwo przemieszczać w ciasnych pomieszczeniach sal operacyjnych, oddziałów wewnętrznych, ratunkowych i intensywnej terapii.
Wykonanie badania wymaga tylko 3 kliknięć

Nasz interfejs użytkownika stanowiska akwizycyjnego Eleva udostępnia wszystkie narzędzia i elementy sterujące niezbędne do sprawnego wykonywania badań. Stanowisko Eleva zapewnia zaawansowane środowisko pracy i sprawne działanie dzięki wstępnie skonfigurowanym ustawieniom i profilom użytkownika dostosowanym do jego potrzeb.
Specjalne elementy sterujące APR obejmują ustawienia pediatryczne

Wbudowane elementy sterujące APR (radiografia oparta na programach anatomicznych) pozwalają uzyskać wysoki poziom dokładności ekspozycji przez wybór filtrów w zależności od struktury anatomicznej oraz wykonywanie obrazów wysokiej jakości przy niskiej dawce.
Wyjątkowy stosunek ceny do możliwości

MobileDiagnost Opta to łatwy w eksploatacji, przenośny, cyfrowy aparat rentgenowski. Dzięki szybkości, możliwościom i przystępnej cenie stanowi doskonałą ofertę dla mniejszych klinik, szpitali potrzebujących wielu przenośnych systemów radiografii cyfrowej czy placówek poszukujących jednego uniwersalnego systemu.
Szybkie wykonywanie badań z powtarzalną jakością dzięki zastosowaniu detektora cyfrowego

Trwały przewodowy detektor o wymiarach 35 cm x 43 cm i powierzchni obrazowania 2304 x 2800 można łatwo ustawić tak, aby pokrywał obszar zainteresowania. Detektor jest przy tym odporny na drgania i wstrząsy w szerokim zakresie temperatury/wilgotności.
Obsługa pełnego zakresu badań

Wysoka moc generatora aparatu MobileDiagnost Opta umożliwia stosowanie krótkiego czasu ekspozycji wynoszącego 1 ms, który pozwala uzyskać obrazy wysokiej jakości przy niskiej dawce promieniowania podczas badań pediatrycznych. Wszystkie funkcje generatora są dostępne na stanowisku akwizycyjnym Eleva.
Stała wysoka jakość obrazów diagnostycznych

Nasze oprogramowanie do przetwarzania obrazów UNIQUE ujednolica poziom kontrastu, rozjaśnia słabo widoczne szczegóły i dopasowuje parametry w celu uwidocznienia drobnych detali w szerokim zakresie dynamiki, z zachowaniem naturalnego, pozbawionego artefaktów wyglądu.

