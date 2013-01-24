Polska
ClearVue 850 Pewność diagnostyczna, której można zaufać

ClearVue 850

Pewność diagnostyczna, której można zaufać

Ultrasonograf ClearVue 850 firmy Philips zapewnia zaawansowane możliwości obrazowania, poprawiając wydajność pracy na oddziale

Szereg zaawansowanych funkcji podnoszących pewność diagnostyczną: elastografia

Dane kliniczne dotyczące sztywności tkanki. Ultrasonograf ClearVue 850 umożliwia wykonywanie elastografii typu Strain o wysokiej czułości do obrazowania piersi, co może służyć do oceny względnej sztywności tkanek.
Ocena przepływu krwi w wysokiej rozdzielczości: FloVue

Ulepszony model wizualizacji przepływu krwi. Zastosowanie opatentowanych przez firmę Philips technologii przetwarzania sygnału przepływu umożliwia wdrożenie całkowicie nowego modelu wizualizacji przepływu krwi zarówno w dużych naczyniach krwionośnych, jak i naczyniach włosowatych.
Wizualizacja i ocena ilościowa – usprawnij przebieg pracy dzięki dodatkowi QLAB

Zaawansowane narzędzia do oceny ilościowej GI 3DQ dostępne w aparacie. Zawiera narzędzia do wizualizacji oraz pomiarów różnych płaszczyzn objętości 3D.
Nowoczesna konstrukcja zapewnia lepszą ergonomię i funkcjonalność

Możliwość regulacji wysokości panelu sterowania pozwala na dostosowane jego poziomu do potrzeb użytkownika, co zapewnia maksymalny komfort skanowania zarówno podczas pracy w pozycji siedzącej, jak i stojącej. Przegubowe ramię wyświetlacza lub ramię z możliwością pochylania i obracania umożliwia dowolne ustawienie monitora, tak aby zapewnić najwyższy komfort oglądania. Pojemność schowka została zwiększona o 2,2 l, dzięki czemu można przechowywać jeszcze więcej przydatnych przedmiotów, takich jak ręczniki papierowe, butelka z żelem, głowica itp.
Prostota

Naciśnięcie klawisza uruchamiania trybu zaawansowanego powoduje włączenie obsługiwanego jednym przyciskiem interfejsu obejmującego wszystkie zaawansowane funkcje, takie jak elastografia, FloVue i AutoSCAN. Przycisk szybkiego uruchamiania trybu położniczego zapewnia dostęp do najczęściej używanych pomiarów położniczych za jednym dotknięciem.
Intuicyjna obsługa

Funkcja AutoSCAN zapewnia dynamiczną optymalizację jakość obrazu podczas skanowania, co gwarantuje jego znakomitą jakość. Funkcje obszaru zainteresowania o zakrzywionych granicach i Auto Face Reveal zawierają 30 innowacyjnych narzędzi do edycji, opracowanych z myślą o usprawnieniu przebiegu badań położniczych. Echokardiografia obciążeniowa standaryzuje wizualizację w kardiologicznych badaniach wysiłkowych.
Łatwa obsługa

Łatwa obsługa

Logicznie pogrupowane pokrętła ułatwiają obsługę urządzenia, co potwierdzają opinie użytkowników. Podobny rozkład pokręteł we wszystkich systemach ClearVue sprawia, że nauka obsługi interfejsu użytkownika trwa bardzo krótko.

