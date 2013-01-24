Wyszukiwane terminy
Ultrasonograf ClearVue 850 firmy Philips zapewnia zaawansowane możliwości obrazowania, poprawiając wydajność pracy na oddziale
Szereg zaawansowanych funkcji podnoszących pewność diagnostyczną: elastografia
Ocena przepływu krwi w wysokiej rozdzielczości: FloVue
Wizualizacja i ocena ilościowa – usprawnij przebieg pracy dzięki dodatkowi QLAB
Nowoczesna konstrukcja zapewnia lepszą ergonomię i funkcjonalność
Prostota
Intuicyjna obsługa
Łatwa obsługa
