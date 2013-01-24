By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Wielorazowe wkładki laktacyjne Philips Avent posiadają miękką, hipoalergiczną i delikatną dla skóry powłokę zewnętrzną z czesanej bawełny. Wewnętrzna warstwa chłonna zatrzymuje wilgoć z dala od skóry.
Zaprojektowane z dbałością o estetykę
Wielorazowe wkładki laktacyjne Philips Avent posiadają estetyczną zewnętrzną powłokę o wyglądzie koronki, która pozwala czuć się kobieco, a jednocześnie zapobiega przesuwaniu się wkładek. Wkładki można w pralce i suszyć w suszarce bębnowej w dołączonym woreczku. Produkt jest godnym polecenia, praktycznym rozwiązaniem dla karmiących matek.
