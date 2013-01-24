Polska
Wielorazowe wkładki laktacyjne Miękkie i delikatne wielorazowe wkładki laktacyjne

Wkładki laktacyjne dla karmiących matek z estetyczną powłoką zewnętrzną oraz wewnętrzną warstwą chłonną zatrzymującą wilgoć. Wkładki można w pralce i suszyć w suszarce bębnowej.

Miękkie i wygodne
Wielorazowe wkładki laktacyjne Philips Avent posiadają miękką, hipoalergiczną i delikatną dla skóry powłokę zewnętrzną z czesanej bawełny. Wewnętrzna warstwa chłonna zatrzymuje wilgoć z dala od skóry.
Zaprojektowane z dbałością o estetykę
Wielorazowe wkładki laktacyjne Philips Avent posiadają estetyczną zewnętrzną powłokę o wyglądzie koronki, która pozwala czuć się kobieco, a jednocześnie zapobiega przesuwaniu się wkładek. Wkładki można w pralce i suszyć w suszarce bębnowej w dołączonym woreczku. Produkt jest godnym polecenia, praktycznym rozwiązaniem dla karmiących matek.

