Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

Podwójny laktator elektryczny Comfort Odciąganie z obydwu piersi jednocześnie

Podwójny laktator elektryczny Comfort

Odciąganie z obydwu piersi jednocześnie

Znajdź podobne produkty

Teraz matki mogą odciągać więcej pokarmu w krótszym czasie. Przenośny podwójny laktator elektryczny umożliwia jednoczesne odciąganie mleka z obydwu piersi. Trzy tryby odciągania gwarantują możliwość komfortowego wyboru ustawień zgodnie z indywidualnymi preferencjami, co zapewnia stały poziom laktacji.

Kontakt z nami
Cechy
3 proste ustawienia odciągania pokarmu
3 proste ustawienia odciągania pokarmu

3 proste ustawienia odciągania pokarmu

Po uruchomieniu laktator automatycznie inicjuje tryb łagodnej stymulacji, żeby pobudzić wypływ pokarmu. Następnie, korzystając z funkcji „one touch”, matka może wybrać jedną z trzech opcji ustawień odciągania, która najlepiej odpowiada jej preferencjom. W toku badań klinicznych dowiedziono, że funkcje zapewniające podwyższony poziom komfortu pozytywnie wpływają na ilość odciąganego pokarmu.
Krótszy czas odciągania
Krótszy czas odciągania

Krótszy czas odciągania

Umożliwiając odciąganie pokarmu z obydwu piersi jednocześnie, podwójny laktator elektryczny Philips Avent pomaga matkom oszczędzać cenny czas. Jednoczesne odciąganie pokarmu z obydwu piersi może dodatkowo stymulować organizm do wytwarzania większej ilości mleka1.
Łatwość obsługi, również poza domem
Łatwość obsługi, również poza domem

Łatwość obsługi, również poza domem

Odciąganie pokarmu nie wymaga wysiłku i można je zainicjować jednym naciśnięciem przycisku. Łatwe w obsłudze ustawienia sprawiają, że korzystanie z laktatora szybko staje się intuicyjne. Laktator można podłączyć do gniazdka, lub po włożeniu 4 baterii AA używać w trybie „przenośnym”.. Produkt jest także kompatybilny z całą gamą rozwiązań do przechowywania mleka oferowanych przez Philips Avent.
Laktator, który naśladuje naturalne ruchy ssące dziecka
Laktator, który naśladuje naturalne ruchy ssące dziecka

Laktator, który naśladuje naturalne ruchy ssące dziecka

Dzięki połączeniu nacisku na pierś z delikatnym zasysaniem, laktator naśladuje ruchy wykonywane przez niemowlęta w trakcie ssania piersi. Nakładka masująca o potwierdzonej skuteczności klinicznej posiada płatki łagodnie masujące pierś w sposób pobudzający wypływ pokarmu. Innowacyjna nakładka masująca o unikalnej, jedwabistej fakturze wydaje się ciepła w dotyku, co jeszcze bardziej ułatwia matkom zrelaksowanie się podczas odciągania pokarmu.
Niewielka waga i łatwość czyszczenia
Niewielka waga i łatwość czyszczenia

Niewielka waga i łatwość czyszczenia

Podwójny laktator elektryczny Philips Avent Comfort waży poniżej 626 g i wytwarza podciśnienie o wartości 33 mbar. Możliwość owinięcia przewodu wokół podstawy dodatkowo zwiększa wygodę użytkowania. Laktator stanowi zamknięty system, co znacznie ułatwia jego czyszczenie, a jednocześnie gwarantuje, że odciągnięty pokarm nie dostanie się do przewodu lub silnika. Wszystkie części laktatora, z wyjątkiem elementów elektrycznych, mogą być zanurzane w wodzie i poddawane sterylizacji.
Opinie użytkowniczek
Opinie użytkowniczek

Opinie użytkowniczek

• 91% matek zdecydowanie zgadza się, że uczucie komfortu w trakcie odciągania pokarmu ma istotne znaczenie dla wypływu mleka*• 86% matek było bardzo zadowolonych z wydajności tego modelu laktatora*• 96% matek zdecydowanie zgadza się, że ten model laktatora jest łatwy w użyciu*
Więcej mleka w krótszym czasie

Więcej mleka w krótszym czasie

Jak dowodzą badania kliniczne, podwójny laktator elektryczny Philips Avent pomaga uzyskać taką samą ilość pokarmu, jak laktator klasy szpitalnej. Jest to model polecany przez specjalistów, rekomendowany zwłaszcza matkom wcześniaków z uwagi na skuteczność i wygodę użytkowania. Niewielkie rozmiary i wysoka funkcjonalność umożliwiają praktyczne i komfortowe odciąganie pokarmu.

Specyfikacja

Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Waga
  • Expression unit: 125g (when fully assembled)
  • Motor unit including tubing: 452g
Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Twin Electric Breast Pump Specifications
Pumping mode
  • Double electric
Vacuum levels
  • Stimulation mode: 128mmHg. Expression setting 1: 169mmHg
  • Expression setting 2: 209mmHg. Expression setting 3: 250mmHg
What’s in the pack
  • 1x breast pump expression unit
  • 2x breast pump expression unit (including 2x Philips Avent Natural bottle)
  • 1x motor unit including tubing & connecting caps
  • 2 x newborn flow teat
  • 2x hygiene covers, 2x sealing discs for breast milk storage
  • 1x power adapter
  • 2x spare diaphragms
  • 1x instruction manual for Comfort breast pump
  • 1x instruction manual for Natural bottle
  • 1x day breastpad sample pack
  • 1x night breastpad sample pack
  • 1x handy travel bag
Materials
  • Polypropylene: pump body, hygiene cover for funnel,Natural bottle.
  • Silicone: cushion, diaphragm, valve, newbornflow teat TPE: sealing disc. Entirely BPA free
Wymiary
  • Expression unit: Total height: 17.1cm (when fully assembled)
  • Expression unit: Total width: 13.5cm (when fully assembled)
  • Motor unit: Total height: 10.5cm, Total width: 14.2cm, Totaldepth: 10.4cm
Cleaning
  • All parts can be immersed in water and sterilised except forthe electrical parts
Assembly
  • Easy visual matching of parts. Few small pieces
Instructions of use
  • Printed instruction manual with easy-reference troubleshooting guide
Gwarancja
  • 2 years
Accessories
  • Large soft massage cushion available for purchase separately.
Available spare parts
  • Pump body, massage cushion, massage cushion large
  • Diaphragm and valve, tubing, power adapter, motor unit,
  • Hygiene cover for cushion.hygiene cover for cushion, battery lidon motor unit
  • ¹ The Philips Avent Comfort twin electric breast pump weighs less than 626g (22.08 oz) and delivers a vacuum strength of 33mbar. The tube wraps around the base unit for extra convenience. The system is a closed system for easy cleaning so breast milk can never get into the tubing or motor unit. All parts can be immersed in water and sterilized except for the electrical parts.
  • * Independent home placement test among 76 mothers in the US, August 2012
  • ³Jones, et al, A randomized controlled trial to compare methods of milk expression after preterm delivery, ADC 2001:85:F91

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand