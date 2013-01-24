|Pumping mode
|
|Vacuum levels
|
|What’s in the pack
|
-
1x breast pump expression unit
-
2x breast pump expression unit (including 2x Philips Avent Natural bottle)
-
1x motor unit including tubing & connecting caps
-
2 x newborn flow teat
-
2x hygiene covers, 2x sealing discs for breast milk storage
-
1x power adapter
-
2x spare diaphragms
-
1x instruction manual for Comfort breast pump
-
1x instruction manual for Natural bottle
-
1x day breastpad sample pack
-
1x night breastpad sample pack
-
1x handy travel bag
|Materials
|
-
Polypropylene: pump body, hygiene cover for funnel,Natural bottle.
-
Silicone: cushion, diaphragm, valve, newbornflow teat TPE: sealing disc. Entirely BPA free
|Wymiary
|
-
Expression unit: Total height: 17.1cm (when fully assembled)
-
Expression unit: Total width: 13.5cm (when fully assembled)
-
Motor unit: Total height: 10.5cm, Total width: 14.2cm, Totaldepth: 10.4cm
|Cleaning
|
|Assembly
|
|Instructions of use
|
|Gwarancja
|
|Accessories
|
|Available spare parts
|
-
Pump body, massage cushion, massage cushion large
-
Diaphragm and valve, tubing, power adapter, motor unit,
-
Hygiene cover for cushion.hygiene cover for cushion, battery lidon motor unit