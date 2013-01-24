Polska
Pomaga przygotować skórę do karmienia piersią, nawilżając i zmiękczając suche, popękane i wrażliwe brodawki.

Stosowanie Kremu nawilżającego do brodawek sutkowych Philips Avent raz lub dwa razy dziennie podczas ciąży nawilża i zmiękcza suche lub wrażliwe brodawki, pomagając przygotować skórę do karmienia piersią. Po porodzie, stosowanie kremu między karmieniami pomaga zachować zdrową i elastyczną skórę. Nie ma potrzeby usuwania kremu przed karmieniem piersią.
Krem zawiera Medilan™, wysoce oczyszczoną postać lanoliny, która wnika w zewnętrzne warstwy skóry, podnosząc poziom jej nawilżenia i nadając jej elastyczność. Zawiera także olej kokosowy i wyciąg z aloesu - naturalne składniki o działaniu nawilżającym i zmiękczającym skórę. Preparat nie zawiera barwników, konserwantów, ani substancji zapachowych.
Krem nawilżający do brodawek sutkowych Philips Avent jest hipoalergiczny. Produkt został poddany niezależnym testom przeprowadzonym przez dermatologów, które potwierdziły jego hipoalergiczne właściwości. Krem jest całkowicie bezpieczny dla niemowląt i nie wymaga usuwania przed karmieniem piersią.

