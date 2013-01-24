Polska
Torebki do przechowywania mleka Przechowywanie mleka zapewniające zachowanie jego wartości odżywczych

Wygodne, wysterylizowane, szczelne torebki jednorazowego użytku zapewniają bezpieczne przechowywanie cennego mleka mamy.

Wygodne – jednorazową torebkę wyrzuca się po wykorzystaniu
Mamy karmiące piersią mogą mieć pewność, że mleko przechowywane w wysterylizowanych torebkach firmy Philips Avent nie zepsuje się oraz nie straci swoich wartości odżywczych. Torebki o pojemności 180 ml są gotowe do użycia i mogą być przechowywane w lodówce lub zamrażarce. To rozwiązanie polecane przez najlepszych ekspertów – inne mamy.
Szczelne zamknięcie zapewniające bezpieczne przechowywanie
Dzięki szerokiemu otworowi ułatwiającemu napełnianie i nalewanie torebki są bardzo łatwe w użyciu, natomiast naklejka kontrolna informująca, że torebka nie była otwierana, wzmocnione łączenia na bokach, podwójna warstwa i zamknięcie strunowe zapobiegające wylewaniu zapewniają maksymalne bezpieczeństwo pokarmu podczas przechowywania.

