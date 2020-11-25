Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
Kurs Lumify

Ultrasonografia Lumify. Praktycznie.

Część 2. 2 grudnia 2020 godzina 20.00 | Kurs on-line

*

Oczekiwania

* To pole jest wymagane
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Prosimy o doprecyzowanie czego oczekujesz w odpowiedzi
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Co to oznacza?
Final CEE consent

Informacje podstawowe:

Całość kursu składa się z 4 sesji. Pełny program znajduje się poniżej. Udział w kursie jest bezpłatny.
Webinary zawierać będą zarówno prelekcje prowadzących jak i wideo prezentacje badań. 
Link do sesji online zostanie przesłany po rejestracji na wybrany termin. 
Zarejestruj się na webinar 02.12 godzina 20.00
Zarejestruj się na webinar 09.12 godzina 20.00
Zarejestruj się na webinar 16.12 godzina 20.00
fetal medicine fundation

Prelegenci:


Kurs poprowadzą pasjonaci ultrasonografii oraz twórcy portalu eduson.pl, którzy jako jedni z pierwszych w Polsce wprowadzili do swojej codziennej praktyki Philips Lumify i wykonali tymi aparatami ponad 1000 badań ultrasonograficznych.
dr n. med. Tomasz Batko
dr n. med. Mateusz Kosiak

Partner

Program webinarów:

Część 1.

Środa 25.11.2020; godzina 20:00; czas trwania 120 minut.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Nowe możliwości ultrasonografii
Aspekty prawne związne z wykonywaniem badań USG
Wątroba
Pęcherzyk żółciowy i drogi żółciowe
Trzustka
Śledziona
Rejestracja zakończona

Część 2.

Środa 02.12.2020 godzina 20:00; czas trwania 120 minut.
1.
2.
3.
4.
Nerki
Pęcherzyk moczowy i gruczoł krokowy
Duże naczynia jamy brzusznej i przestrzeń zaotrzewnowa
Pola nadnerczowe
Zarejestruj się na część 2 kursu

Część 3.

Środa 09.12.2020 godzina 20:00; czas trwania 120 minut.
1.
2.
Tarczyca
Węzły chłonne szyjne
Zarejestruj się na część 3 kursu

Część 4.

Środa 16.12.2020 godzin 20:00; czas trwania 120 minut.
1.
Przedklatkowe badanie usg płuc
Zarejestruj się na część 4 kursu

Fotorelacja z pierwszej edycji w warszawskim CNK:

  • Przełącz widok

Lokalizacja szkolenia

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand