Konferencje i szkolenia

Philips Lumify
Lista kursów dostępnych w 2020 roku

Kurs ultrasonografii Lumify

Kurs składa się z 4 sesji on-line, które odbędą sie:

25.11.2020 

02.12.2020

09.12.2020

16.12.2020

 

Dowiedz się więcej

 

Zarejestruj się teraz

Najbliższe konferencje

12-14.09, Siedlce/Łochów
XXXVIII Dni Ortopedyczne
24-26.10, Katowice
III Zjazd Polskiego Towarzystwa Artroskopowego
lumify gdynia relacja

Relacja z wydarzenia:
II Kurs Ultrasonografii Lumify w Gdyni

Czytaj więcej
lumify cnk relacja

Relacja z wydarzenia:
Kurs Ultrasonografii Mobilnej w Centrum Nauki Kopernik

Czytaj więcej
lumify ultrasonografia płuc

Relacja z wydarzenia:
Kurs Ultrasonografii Płuc w Warszawie

Czytaj więcej
lumify ultrasonografia płuc

Relacja z wydarzenia:
Kongres EUROSON w Poznaniu

Czytaj więcej
lumify ultrasonografia płuc

Relacja z wydarzenia:
Kurs ultrasonografii mobilnej w Warszawie

Czytaj więcej

(+48) 665 552 788


(+48) 665 552 788

Nasi konsultanci z chęcią odpowiedzą na każde pytanie. Zadzwoń do nich już teraz (cena wg. obowiązujących taryf Twojego operatora). Infolinia czynna w godzinach 9-17.
Kontakt
Oczekiwania

