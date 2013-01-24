Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

       
      With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
      Kolor biały

      Bielsze i zdrowsze zęby dzięki najelegantszej

      szczoteczce Philips Sonicare

        Specifications

        • Specyfikacja

          Tryby
          Tryby
          Czyszczenie
          • Wyjątkowa czystość codziennie
          Ochrona dziąseł
          • Delikatny masaż dziąseł
          polerowanie
          • Jaśniejsze i gładsze zęby
          Delikatne czyszczenie
          • Delikatne czyszczenie zębów i dziąseł
          Biały
          • Usuwanie przebarwień
          Elementy zestawu
          Elementy zestawu
          Rączka
          • 1 DiamondClean
          Główki szczoteczki
          • 1 DiamondClean — mała
          • 1 DiamondClean — standardowa
          Szklanka do ładowania
          • 1
          Futerał podróżny
          • Ładowarka podróżna USB
          Stylistyka i wykończenie
          Stylistyka i wykończenie
          Kolor
          • Ceramiczna biel
          Skuteczność czyszczenia
          Skuteczność czyszczenia
          Szybkość
          • Do 62 tys. ruchów szczotkujących na minutę
          Wydajność
          • Usuwanie do 7 razy więcej płytki nazębnej*
          Korzyści dla zdrowia
          • Poprawa zdrowia dziąseł w zaledwie 2 tygodnie
          Wybielanie
          • Wybiela zęby 2 razy lepiej*
          Zegar
          • SmarTimer i Quadpacer
          Łatwa obsługa
          Łatwa obsługa
          Innowacyjny system
          • Główki szczoteczki przypinane w łatwy sposób
          Czas czyszczenia zębów
          • Do 3 tygodni**
          Wskaźnik akumulatora
          • Podświetlana ikona informuje o stanie naładowania akumulatora
          Rączka
          • Wąska, ergonomiczna konstrukcja
          Wyświetlacz
          • Podświetlany wyświetlacz
          Dane techniczne
          Dane techniczne
          Akumulator
          • Możliwość powtórnego ładowania
          Rodzaj baterii/akumulatora
          • Litowo-jonowy
          Czas pracy (od pełnego naładowania do wyczerpania)
          • Do 3 tygodni**
          Moc
          Moc
          Napięcie
          • 100–240 V, 50/60 HZ
          Serwis
          Serwis
          Gwarancja
          • 2-letnia ograniczona gwarancja
        Instrukcje oraz dokumentacja
        Często zadawane pytania
