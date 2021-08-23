Czy ten oczyszczacz wody na kran nadaje się do każdego rodzaju kranu?
Nie, poniższe 5 typów kranów nie są odpowiednie dla tego oczyszczacza wody na kran： 1. Kran z gwintem owalnym 2. Kran z natryskiem lub kran z wyciąganym wężem 3. Kran z czujnikiem 4. Kran z wylotem kwadratowym lub owalnym 5. Kran bez gwintu z odsłoniętą rurą okrągłą o długości mniejszej niż 10 mm
