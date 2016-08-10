Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

     
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    Kolor różowo-złoty

    Bielsze i zdrowsze zęby dzięki

    najelegantszej szczoteczce Philips Sonicare

      • Specyfikacja

        Tryby
        Tryby
        Czyszczenie
        • Wyjątkowa czystość codziennie
        Biały
        • Usuwanie przebarwień
        Delikatne czyszczenie
        • Delikatne czyszczenie zębów i dziąseł
        Ochrona dziąseł
        • Delikatny masaż dziąseł
        Polerowanie
        • Jaśniejsze i gładsze zęby
        Elementy zestawu
        Elementy zestawu
        Rączka
        • 1 DiamondClean
        Główki szczoteczki
        • 1 DiamondClean — mała
        • 1 DiamondClean — standardowa
        Szklanka do ładowania
        • 1
        Futerał podróżny
        • Ładowarka podróżna USB
        Stylistyka i wykończenie
        Stylistyka i wykończenie
        Kolor
        • Różowo-złoty
        Skuteczność czyszczenia
        Skuteczność czyszczenia
        Szybkość
        • Do 62 tys. ruchów szczotkujących na minutę
        Wydajność
        • Usuwanie do 7 razy więcej płytki nazębnej*
        Korzyści dla zdrowia
        • Poprawa zdrowia dziąseł w zaledwie 2 tygodnie
        Wybielanie
        • Wybiela zęby 2 razy lepiej*
        Zegar
        • SmarTimer i Quadpacer
        Łatwa obsługa
        Łatwa obsługa
        Innowacyjny system
        • Główki szczoteczki przypinane w łatwy sposób
        Wskaźnik akumulatora
        • Podświetlana ikona informuje o stanie naładowania akumulatora
        Rączka
        • Wąska, ergonomiczna konstrukcja
        Wyświetlacz
        • Podświetlany wyświetlacz
        Dane techniczne
        Dane techniczne
        Akumulator
        • Możliwość powtórnego ładowania
        Rodzaj baterii/akumulatora
        • Litowo-jonowy
        Czas pracy (od pełnego naładowania do wyczerpania)
        • Nawet do 3 tygodni*
        Moc
        Moc
        Napięcie
        • 100–240 V, 50/60 HZ
        Serwis
        Serwis
        Gwarancja
        • 2-letnia ograniczona gwarancja

