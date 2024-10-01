Raty 3x0% z Klarna
Darmowa dostawa od 99 zł
Zapłać później z PayPo
Raty 3x0% z Klarna
Darmowa dostawa od 99 zł
Zapłać później z PayPo
Produkcja zakończona
4.8
z 5
32
Opinie
97%
poleca ten produkt
Biber12
01/10/2024
România
Część promocji
Este perfect
Este cel mai bun Biberon. Se curata foarte ușor, este agreat de copil din prima. Este super
Tak, polecam ten produkt.
Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml
Tak, polecam ten produkt.
Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml
Andreea2234
30/09/2024
România
Część promocji
Fara colici
Biberonul păstrează foarte bine aerul inauntru, ceea ce inseamna fara colici pentru bebelusi.
Tak, polecam ten produkt.
Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml
Tak, polecam ten produkt.
Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml
M E-L
30/09/2024
România
Część promocji
Excelent
Sunt ok,iar fetita mea chiar nu a avut colici,le-am folosit si folosim inca de la 3 luni
Zalety
Usor de utilizat,gradaj corespunzator
Wady
Daca sunt bagate in aparatul de sterilizat prea des se sterge scrisul gradatiei
Tak, polecam ten produkt.
Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml
Tak, polecam ten produkt.
Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml