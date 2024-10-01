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Produkcja zakończona

Philips AventSCY106/02 Anti-colic baby bottle

SCY106/01

4.8
| (32) Opinie | 97% poleca ten produkt
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Opinie

Recenzje są zarządzane przez Bazaarvoice i są zgodne z polityką autentyczności Bazaarvoice, która jest wspierana przez technologię zapobiegającą oszustwom i analizę ludzką. Szczegółowe informacje można znaleźć na stronie
Opinie klientów w postaci ocen produktów i gwiazdek są przydatne dla wszystkich. Pozwalają one innym dowiedzieć się więcej o produkcie i pomóc w podjęciu decyzji o zakupie. Każdy, kto kupił produkt Philips online lub w sklepie, może przesłać opinię

4.8

z 5

32

Opinie

97%

poleca ten produkt

3
2

01/10/2024

România

România

Este perfect

Este cel mai bun Biberon. Se curata foarte ușor, este agreat de copil din prima. Este super

Tak, polecam ten produkt.

Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml

Tak, polecam ten produkt.

Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml

30/09/2024

România

România

Fara colici

Biberonul păstrează foarte bine aerul inauntru, ceea ce inseamna fara colici pentru bebelusi.

Tak, polecam ten produkt.

Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml

Tak, polecam ten produkt.

Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml

30/09/2024

România

România

Excelent

Sunt ok,iar fetita mea chiar nu a avut colici,le-am folosit si folosim inca de la 3 luni

Zalety

Usor de utilizat,gradaj corespunzator

Wady

Daca sunt bagate in aparatul de sterilizat prea des se sterge scrisul gradatiei

Tak, polecam ten produkt.

Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml

Tak, polecam ten produkt.

Przegląd ten został wykonany dla SCY106/01 Biberon anti-colici 330 ml

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