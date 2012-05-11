Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

Bez granic

  • Dowiedz się jak firma Philips wspiera walkę
    z koronawirusem (COVID-19).

    Sprawdź
    RSNA 2020

    Dołącz do nas na RSNA 2020

    29.11-5.12

     

    Dowiedz się więcej

    Płynnie łączymy dane, technologie i ludzi.

    Płynnie łączymy ludzi, technologię i dane.

     

    Zdrowie nie zna granic. Opieka zdrowotna też nie powinna.
    W Philips wierzymy, że zawsze jest sposób, aby poprawić jakość życia.
    Poznaj naszą wizję

    Sprawdź jak pokonać ograniczenia

    Porozmawiajmy

    Zdrowie nie zna granic. Opieka zdrowotna też nie powinna.

    Sprawdź jak pokonać ograniczenia

    Porozmawiajmy

    Sprawdź rozwiązania dedykowane położnictwu i ginekologii

    Zobacz portfolio

    Poznaj więcej historii klientów

    Przejdź do artykułów
    centrum zdrowia dziecka

    Większa pewność. Lepsze efekty.  


    Instytut „Pomnik – Centrum Zdrowia Dziecka” podniosł bezpieczeństwo pacjenta i zooptymalizował warunki pracy.

     

    Dowiedz się więcej

    warszawski uniwersytet medyczny

    Nowoczesne rozwiązania. Przyszłość kardiologii.  


    Eksperci z Warszawskiego Uniwersytetu Medycznego dzielą się wizją przyszłości kardiologii dziecięcej.

     

    Dowiedz się więcej

    centrum zdrowia matki polki

    Innowacyjne rozwiązania. Kompleksowa opieka.  


    Dyrektor Instytutu Centrum Zdrowia Matki Polki opowiada o roli nowoczesnej diagnostyki.

     

    Dowiedz się więcej

    Instytut chorób Sercowo naczyniowych miami

    Mniejsza inwazyjność. Krótsza hospitalizacja.  


    Instytut Chorób Sercowo-Naczyniowych w Miami wypisuje pacjentów do domu w ciągu zaledwie kilku dni.

     

    Dowiedz się więcej

    szpital dziecięcy phoenix

    Większa precyzja. Mniejsze marnotrastwo.  


    Zobacz jak Szpital Dziecięcy w Phoenix odpowiedział na wyzwania diagnostyki pediatrycznej.

     

    Dowiedz się więcej

    szpital saratoga

    Wczesne ostrzeganie. Lepsza opieka.  


    Szpital w Saratodze podniósł jakość opieki, zapewniając personelowi nową technologię.

     

    Dowiedz się więcej

    Skrócenie o 22%  czasu procedur

    Dowiedz się, jak Szpital Uniwersytecki w Auguście osiągnął znaczącą poprawę organizacji pracy

    Skrócenie o 20%  czasu oczekiwania pacjentów

    Dowiedz się, jak sieć szpitali i poradni medycznych Westchester Medical Center Health Network poprawiła wyniki procesu klinicznego
    Health knows no bounds. And neither should healthcare.
    *

    Oczekiwania

    * To pole jest wymagane
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    Prosimy o doprecyzowanie czego oczekujesz w odpowiedzi
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *
    *

    Co to oznacza?
    Final CEE consent

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand