Rozwiązania serwisowe

Nadążanie za bardzo złożonym obecnie i ciągle zmieniającym się sektorem opieki zdrowotnej jest samo w sobie wystarczająco dużym wyzwaniem. Ostatnią rzeczą, o jaką chcesz się martwić, jest utrzymywanie sprawności i funkcjonalności wykorzystywanych systemów. Dzięki nam możesz skupić się na tym, co naprawdę istotne – zapewnianiu lepszej opieki po niższej cenie. Razem możemy stworzyć zdrowszą przyszłość.

Sprzęt diagnostyczny i usługi w zakresie zarządzania opieką medyczną

    Philips is your partner committed to help improve your organization's key performance indicators (KPIs), including clinical, operational, ­financial and patient/staff satisfaction goals. Enterprise-wide operational excellence is our ultimate goal.

     

    Our global footprint helps to empower you with access to meaningful innovation, deep clinical expertise, and data analytics for personalized, actionable insights. This in combination with wide variety of excellent services covering every step of your operations.

     

    Tell us where we can help and we will tailor our services to deliver the solution that meets your needs. With outstanding delivery of services with focus on exceptional experience, we help you achieve your goals.

    A comprehensive portfolio of our services

    Plan and Design

    "Help me understand what I need to do and why"

    Planning services

     

    We can help you achieve your strategic objectives and assist in making decisions that impact your department, hospital or facility. We can assist in assessing equipment needs, model new clinical services, improve patient and staff satisfaction, design your facility and be your partner for help with ­financial services and managed services.

    Implement and Integrate

    “Help me and my organization get up and running with something new”

    Implementation services

     

    Our portfolio of Implementation Services helps you deploy new technology in a sustainable fashion, with minimum impact. Services range from project management, installation, IT integration, interoperability, application training and educational services.

    Monitor and Optimize

    “Help me perform over time and continuously improve”

    Optimization services

     

    We can help you increase process efficiency and achieve continuous operational improvement. Our team provides data analytics and performance improvement services to help increase processes efficiency, optimize your technology and staff utilization, and provide interim leadership. Collaboratively, we help optimize your department, hospital, or enterprise.

    Prevent and Maintain

    “Help me prevent and react when something goes wrong”

    Maintenance services

     

    Our portfolio of Maintenance Services is dedicated to maximizing your technology uptime. In addition to repair services, we offer remote equipment monitoring and preventative maintenance. We manage the labor and parts, for both Philips and non–Philips equipment. We also train and educate your own biomed staff.

    Update and Secure

    “Help me stay current and secure”

    Upgrading services

     

    Our portfolio of Upgrading Services assures that your technology is always current, secure and up-to-date for your speci­fic situation. Services include software maintenance services, cyber security services, trade-in services and fi­nancial models to provide you with access to the latest technology across the lifecycle in a sustainable way.

    Enabling technologies for services

     

    A variation of proactive, predictive, and supporting technologies are at your disposal to support your selected service(s). These technologies and tools aim to enable you to have more effective workflows, provide transparency of data, schedules, activities and more.

    Customer stories

    Philips services - Count on us as your patients count on you

     

    Philips Service is always there and always on to work as one with your teams to keep your systems running smoothly, seven days a week, if needed.

     

    Our flexible services and education offerings may be adapted to your needs in order to support your internal teams. By teaming up with Philips to take care of your systems you can worry about what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.

    Healthcare Consulting

     

    Our consultants help hospitals and healthcare systems improve value to patients by creating exceptional environments and achieving meaningful and sustainable improvements.

    Let's talk

    Interested in our services? Have a question?
    We'd be happy to help you.

    Obsługa klienta Philips

    Obsługa klienta Philips

     

    Jesteśmy dostępni zawsze, gdy nas potrzebujesz. W pełnej gotowości do współpracy z Twoim zespołem, aby wszystkie systemy działały sprawnie siedem dni w tygodniu, jeżeli zajdzie taka potrzeba.**


    Nasze elastyczne usługi i oferta edukacyjna mogą zostać odpowiednio dopasowane do Twoich potrzeb w celu wsparcia wewnętrznych zespołów. Pozwalając Philips zająć się Twoimi systemami, możesz skupić się na tym, co naprawdę istotne – zapewnianiem lepszej opieki po niższej cenie.

     

    **Wymaga min. umowy Right Fit. Zastosowanie mają odpowiednie warunki. Oferta dostępna jest w wybranych krajach i dla wybranych produktów.

    Dłuższy czas bezawaryjnej pracy za sprawą proaktywnego zdalnego wsparcia

     

    Zdalne usługi (Philips Remote Services) umożliwiają Ci maksymalne wykorzystanie urządzeń Philips, minimalizując nieplanowane przestoje i problemy techniczne. Wybierając Remote Services, otrzymasz proaktywny monitoring, dzięki któremu wiele problemów systemowych można wykryć, zdiagnozować i naprawić bez przerw w napiętym grafiku – zanim wpłyną one na opiekę nad pacjentem. Wyszukane funkcje bezpieczeństwa zapewniają ochronę dla sieci, systemów medycznych i prywatności pacjenta.

    Dostawa części

     

    Dzięki Philips możesz mieć pewność, że szybko uzyskasz fachowe wsparcie w zakresie doboru części. Nasz łańcuch dostaw obsługuje ponad milion zleceń klientów w ok. 100 krajach rocznie tylko w sektorze opieki zdrowotnej.


    Twoja działalność w zakresie opieki medycznej będzie wspierana przez trzy centralne magazyny (regionalne centra dystrybucji) oraz dodatkowo przez ponad 60 magazynów wysyłkowych, umożliwiających lokalne przechowywanie produktów w Ameryce Północnej, regionie EMEA oraz Azji i Pacyfiku. Za wysoką efektywności naszej pracy, zostaliśmy nagrodzeni TSIA Star Award w kategorii łańcuch dostaw usług w 2011 r. Planujemy z wyprzedzeniem i zapewniamy maksymalną dostępność systemów.

    Posiadanie umowy serwisowej jest znakomitym rozwiązaniem, ponieważ mogę się zrelaksować, wiedząc, że praca zostanie wykonana machinalnie. To daje duże poczucie pewności”.

    Angela Nel, Practice Manager w Dr TJ Nel Inc (radiologia) – Centrum Medyczne Wits University

    Donald Gordon, Johannesburg, Republika Południowej Afryki

