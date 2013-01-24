Rozwiązania serwisowe

Umowy serwisowe RightFit
Oferujemy wachlarz umów serwisowych, dzięki którym zrealizujesz swoje cele biznesowe i technologiczne. Aby zapewnić elastyczność, Philips oferuje możliwość wyboru wsparcia serwisowego opartego na określonych wymaganiach. Usługi mogą być świadczone na miejscu lub zdalnie.
Nowości w zakresie oprogramowania i sprzętu do obrazowania
Philips Technology Maximizer zwiększa Twoje możliwości kliniczne i wydajność urządzeń poprzez aktualizacje oprogramowania i sprzętu. Efektywny kosztowo sposób zarządzania ciągłymi aktualizacjami technologicznymi w ramach budżetu operacyjnego.
Philips is your partner committed to help improve your organization’s key performance indicators (KPIs), including clinical, operational, financial and patient/staff satisfaction goals. Enterprise-wide operational excellence is our ultimate goal.
Our global footprint helps to empower you with access to meaningful innovation, deep clinical expertise, and data analytics for personalized, actionable insights. This in combination with wide variety of excellent services covering every step of your operations.
Tell us where we can help and we will tailor our services to deliver the solution that meets your needs. With outstanding delivery of services with focus on exceptional experience, we help you achieve your goals.
We can help you achieve your strategic objectives and assist in making decisions that impact your department, hospital or facility. We can assist in assessing equipment needs, model new clinical services, improve patient and staff satisfaction, design your facility and be your partner for help with financial services and managed services.
Our portfolio of Implementation Services helps you deploy new technology in a sustainable fashion, with minimum impact. Services range from project management, installation, IT integration, interoperability, application training and educational services.
We can help you increase process efficiency and achieve continuous operational improvement. Our team provides data analytics and performance improvement services to help increase processes efficiency, optimize your technology and staff utilization, and provide interim leadership. Collaboratively, we help optimize your department, hospital, or enterprise.
Our portfolio of Maintenance Services is dedicated to maximizing your technology uptime. In addition to repair services, we offer remote equipment monitoring and preventative maintenance. We manage the labor and parts, for both Philips and non–Philips equipment. We also train and educate your own biomed staff.
Our portfolio of Upgrading Services assures that your technology is always current, secure and up-to-date for your specific situation. Services include software maintenance services, cyber security services, trade-in services and financial models to provide you with access to the latest technology across the lifecycle in a sustainable way.
A variation of proactive, predictive, and supporting technologies are at your disposal to support your selected service(s). These technologies and tools aim to enable you to have more effective workflows, provide transparency of data, schedules, activities and more.