General care
Pacjenci niewymagający intensywnego nadzoru

Rozwiązania firmy Philips w zakresie ogólnej opieki zdrowotnej

Kompleksowe rozwiązania do wczesnego reagowania na pogorszenie stanu pacjenta

Przemyślana opieka nad pacjentami i inteligentne rozwiązania kliniczne zawsze tam, gdzie są potrzebne

Pacjenci przebywający na oddziałach z monitorowaniem podstawowych parametrów życiowych stanowią bardzo szeroką grupę osób z różnymi schorzeniami i zróżnicowanymi potrzebami. Obecność osób schorowanych oraz doświadczających nieoczekiwanego pogorszenia stanu klinicznego i niedobory personelu pielęgniarskiego w stosunku do hospitalizowanych pacjentów oznaczają, że praca staje się coraz trudniejsza. 

Wspólnie możemy znaleźć rozwiązanie, które pomoże w rozpoznaniu pacjentów narażonych na pogorszenie stanu zdrowia, i dostosować je do potrzeb i celów Twojej placówki. Nasza oferta produktów, rozwiązań i usług obejmuje zaawansowane technologie, urządzenia i algorytmy kliniczne, a także usługi, szkolenia i edukację z zakresu medycyny klinicznej, które można wdrożyć jako kompleksowe rozwiązanie pozwalające sprostać konkretnym wyzwaniom w warunkach opieki niewymagającej wzmożonego nadzoru.

Pomoc w zarządzaniu następującymi wyzwaniami związanymi z opieką:

  • Nierozpoznane pogorszenie stanu pacjenta
  • Niewykryte zdarzenia zagrażające życiu
  • Nagłe zatrzymanie krążenia i niewydolność oddechowa
  • Spóźniona lub nieskuteczna reakcja i interwencja
Bądź na bieżąco w kwestiach opieki ogólnej

Potrzeba zmiany to rzeczywistość opieki ogólnej

440 000

zgonów każdego roku w USA spowodowanych błędami medycznymi, którym można było zapobiec1.
w 8%-12%

hospitalizacji dochodzi do błędów medycznych i zdarzeń niepożądanych związanych z opieką2.
Trzykrotny wzrost

śmiertelności w ciągu 30 dni u pacjentów na oddziale bez wzmożonego nadzoru medycznego, u których wystąpiły zaburzenia funkcji życiowych3.
Do 85%

wszystkich zgonów ma miejsce poza OIT na oddziale bez wzmożonego nadzoru medycznego4.
70% mniej

zakażeń szpitalnych w grupie docelowej może dojść w sytuacji, gdy zespoły opieki zdrowotnej są świadome problemów związanych z zakażeniami i podejmują kroki w celu zapobiegania ich wystąpieniu7.
66%

pacjentów z zatrzymaniem krążenia wykazuje objawy nieprawidłowości już 6 godzin wcześniej, ale lekarze są powiadamiani o tym fakcie tylko w 25% przypadków6.

Nasze kompleksowe rozwiązanie do wczesnego reagowania na pogorszenie stanu pacjenta


Korzystając z naszej oferty produktów, oprogramowania, technologii i specjalistów, możesz uzyskać spersonalizowane i skuteczne rozwiązanie do wykrywania i reagowania na pogorszenie stanu pacjenta poza oddziałem intensywnej terapii, a także zarządzać nim i optymalizować jego działanie.

Dowiedz się, jak możemy pomóc Ci wdrożyć zoptymalizowany program monitorowania pacjentów i wspierania podejmowania decyzji.

Ocena

Pełna ocena potrzeb w zakresie aspektów klinicznych, technicznych oraz przebiegu pracy

Akwizycja

Automatyczna akwizycja danych parametrów życiowych pacjentów z urządzeń przyłóżkowych i przenośnych dzięki integracji z systemem elektronicznej dokumentacji medycznej (EMR)

Analiza

Narzędzia wspierające podejmowanie decyzji i zautomatyzowane obliczenia EWS jako źródło przydatnych informacji klinicznych

Działanie

Dostosowane do potrzeb placówki alarmy umożliwiające reagowanie na nagłe zdarzenia oraz narzędzia do zarządzania zmianami ułatwiające podejmowanie działań

Rozwiązania wspierające coraz lepszy proces opieki

Monitorowanie pacjentów
Monitory pacjenta — połączenie niezawodności i funkcjonalności oraz źródło kompleksowych i niezbędnych informacji dostępnych dla lekarzy za jednym dotknięciem ekranu
Urządzenia do monitorowania stanu noszone przez pacjentów mobilnych
Urządzenia noszone przez pacjenta z technologią bezprzewodową do przesyłania danych tam, gdzie są potrzebne, zapewniające pacjentom większą mobilność i swobodę
Zarządzanie powiadomieniami o zdarzeniach
Zarządzanie powiadomieniami o zdarzeniach za pośrednictwem oprogramowania, które przekazuje ujednolicony obraz stanu każdego pacjenta praktycznie z każdego miejsca, niemal na każdym urządzeniu
Early Warning Scoring (EWS)
Systemy automatycznego wczesnego ostrzegania Early Warning Scoring (EWS) pomagające personelowi medycznemu w rozpoznawaniu oznak potencjalnego pogorszenia stanu pacjenta i podjęcia wczesnej interwencji
Wymiana danych w systemach EMR/ADT
Zintegrowane rozwiązania wymiany danych w systemach EMR/ADT, zaprojektowane na zamówienie do wdrożenia w organizacji i przeznaczone do obsługi kompleksowej dokumentacji medycznej
Usługi i wsparcie kliniczne
Usługi i wsparcie kliniczne dopasowane do celów organizacji i zarządzania zmianami jako pomoc w poprawie zarówno opieki klinicznej, jak i efektywności operacyjnej

Dowiedz się więcej o opiece na oddziałach z monitorowaniem punktowym

Dlaczego warto wdrożyć system automatycznego wczesnego ostrzegania EWS? Argumenty, które mogą być ważne także dla Twojego szpitala. 


Zapraszamy do obejrzenia tego i innych filmów poświęconych technologii EWS, w których przedstawiciele wiodących szpitali dzielą się swoimi spostrzeżeniami i radami dotyczącymi jej stosowania
Technologia wczesnego ostrzegania Early Warning Scoring firmy Philips doprowadziła do ograniczenia przypadków resuscytacji w placówce Saratoga Hospital w Nowym Jorku

General Hospital w Bangor w Wielkiej Brytanii donosi, że po wdrożeniu oprogramowania IntelliVue Guardian firmy Philips liczba zdarzeń niepożądanych zmniejszyła się o 35%.


Mandy Jones, zastępca dyrektora ds. personelu pielęgniarskiego, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

Dowiedz się, jak technologia wczesnego ostrzegania Early Warning Scoring firmy Philips doprowadziła do ograniczenia przypadków resuscytacji w placówce Saratoga Hospital w Nowym Jorku


