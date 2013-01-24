Please find herewith the recycling passports for Nuclear Medicine PET products.
Gemini GXL Gantry
|Gemini GXL (PET)
|4535 679 756814535 679 756914535 679 71891
|Gemini Patient Couch and GSU and Inbore Lifter
|4535 679 008814535 679 589514535 679 87121
|Gemini TF
|4535 679 83931
|Gemini TF Big Bore PET Gantry
|4535-674-79851 to 9
|Gemini TF Big Bore Patient Table (Sirius), GSU, & Catchers
|4535-674-9178x4535-674-7876x4535-674-9128x4535-674-9173x4535-674-9174x
|Gemini TF Big Bore CIRS Cabinet
|4535-675-30901 to 9
|Gemini TF Big Bore PRS Cabinet
|4535-675-28471 to 9
|Gemini TF Big Bore PET/CT Host Cabinet
|4535-675-25221 to 9
|Gemini Dual and 16 Power PET Gantry
|4535 679 008914535 679 58961