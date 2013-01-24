Polska
Philips — Kliknij tutaj, aby przejść do strony głównej

Wyszukiwane terminy

Karmienie piersią

Karmienie piersią

Kontakt z nami
*

Oczekiwania

* To pole jest wymagane
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Prosimy o doprecyzowanie czego oczekujesz w odpowiedzi
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Co to oznacza?
Final CEE consent

Karmienie piersią

Filmy edukacyjne dla personelu medycznego


Spójrz na filmy z Vicki Scott, położną i doradczynią, która od 15 lat pomaga mamon w karmieniu piersią. Filmy mogą Ci pomóc wspierać rodziców w tematach związanych z karmieniem piersią.
Prepare for breastfeeding
Przygotowanie do karmienia piersią
Breastfeeding positions
Wygodne pozycje do karmienia piersią
Perfect latch and attach​
Prawidłowe przystawienie dziecka do piersi
Breast pumps to support breastfeeding
Laktatory wspierające karmienie piersią
Support in dealing with inverted nipples
Wsparcie w radzeniu sobie z płaskimi lub wklęsłymi brodawkami

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand