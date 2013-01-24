Polska
DigitalDiagnost Rozwiązania do radiografii cyfrowej

DigitalDiagnost

Rozwiązania do radiografii cyfrowej

Aparat DigitalDiagnost oferuje niespotykaną dotąd szybkość wykonywania badań, w każdej dostępnej konfiguracji: premium, uniwersalnej lub dla najnowocześniejszych oddziałów ratunkowych. Wybierz konfigurację odpowiednią dla swoich potrzeb, organizacji pracy i budżetu.

Cechy
Kontrast zbliżony do osiąganego przy użyciu kratki

Wykonując cyfrowe badania radiograficzne, bez użycia kratki przeciwrozproszeniowej, oprogramowanie SkyFlow firmy Philips tworzy obrazy o kontraście zbliżonym do tego osiąganego przy użyciu kratki. Pozwala to ograniczyć występowanie artefaktów, związanych z promieniowaniem rozproszonym podczas wykonywania różnych badań np. przyłóżkowych zdjęć klatki piersiowej. SkyFlow to pierwsza w branży technologia korekcji promieniowania rozproszonego dla mobilnych aparatów do badań klatki piersiowej. Zapewnia wzmocnienie kontrastu na podstawie ilości rozproszonego promieniowania u danego pacjenta.
DigitalDiagnost — konfiguracja dla oddziałów ratunkowych

System DigitalDiagnost w konfiguracji dla oddziałów ratunkowych to proste, bezprzewodowe rozwiązanie do radiografii cyfrowej, które z pewnością sprawdzi się na zatłoczonych oddziałach ratunkowych, przepełnionych sprzętem i łączącymi go kablami. Konfiguracja wyposażona jedynie w zawieszenie sufitowe i detektor SkyPlate zapewnia większą ilość miejsca na sprzęt do ratowania życia i więcej przestrzeni wokół pacjenta.
DigitalDiagnost — konfiguracja do badań klatki piersiowej

Przeciętna pracownia radiografii cyfrowej wykonuje bardzo dużą ilość badań klatki piersiowej. Konfiguracja apartu DigitalDiagnost pozwala na szybkie wykonywanie całego zestawu projekcji klatki piersiowej, w tym ekspozycji u pacjentów leżących na łóżkach, lub siedzących na wózkach inwalidzkich. Konfiguracja ta może być również używana do cyfrowej radiografii układu mięśniowo-szkieletowego. Umożliwia także przeprowadzanie badań kręgosłupa, czaszki, oraz kończyn.
Lekki, bezprzewodowy przenośny detektor

Duże i mniejsze detektory SkyPlate służą do usprawniania przebiegu pracy w pracowniach radiografii cyfrowej firmy Philips, oraz z użyciem mobilnych systemów firmy Philips. Dzięki niewielkiej wadze detektory SkyPlate wyznaczają standardy w branży, niezależenie od tego czy są używane w systemach stacjonarnych, czy mobilnych.
Jeden detektor do wielu różnych systemów

Możliwość używania detektorów SkyPlate w różnych systemach pozwala ograniczyć liczbę detektorów w pracowni, a tym samym zmniejszyć koszty. Ze względu na szeroki zakres zastosowań niewielki detektor SkyPlate nadaje się do użytku w różnorodnych pracowniach radiografii cyfrowej, także w systemach mobilnych. Duży detektor SkyPlate może być używany do wolnych ekspozycji przy wykonywaniu najróżniejszych badań, jak również można go umieścić w statywie płucnym lub w szufladzie stołu.
Eleva – wspólna platforma

Wysokiej klasy stacja akwizycyjna Eleva znacznie ułatwia zachowanie ciągłości pracy, oraz łączność sieciową. Jest to prosta w obsłudze i nauce wspólna platforma, zaprojektowana z myślą o usprawnieniu pracy pracowni radiograficznych. Oferuje szereg inteligentnych narzędzi, takich jak zoptymalizowane ustawienia ekspozycji i fluoroskopii, różne algorytmy przetwarzania obrazów i wiele innych.
UNIQUE — przetwarzanie obrazów wysokiej klasy

Oprogramowanie do przetwarzania obrazów UNIQUE (UNified Image QUality Enhancement) zapewnia powtarzalną, wysoką jakość obrazów wszystkich obszarów anatomicznych. Oprogramowanie to wspiera użytkownika na każdym etapie obrazowania, ujednolicając poziom kontrastu i uwydatniając szczegóły.
Napęd silnikowy, wspomagający ruch systemu we wszystkich kierunkach.

Napęd silnikowy wszystkich ruchów systemu pozwala na automatyczne pozycjonowanie detektora i lampy w pobliżu pacjenta, ułatwiając wykonywanie badań za pomocą systemu DigitalDiagnost. Brak konieczności zmiany pozycji pacjenta, pomiędzy różnymi projekcjami jest szczególnie cenna dla osób z niepełnosprawnością ruchową. Funkcje automatycznego śledzenia i kolimacji lampy, oraz automatyczne wyrównanie położenia lampy względem detektora, umożliwiają dostosowanie aparatu do pacjenta, a nie na odwrót.
DigitalDiagnost — konfiguracja premium

Konfiguracja premium systemu DigitalDiagnost umożliwia komfortowe wykonywanie badań u ponad 250 pacjentów dziennie. Jest to możliwe dzięki takim elementom konstrukcji aparatu jak: napęd silnikowy wspomagający ruch lampy w 5 osiach, zawieszenie sufitowe umożliwiające wykonanie każdej projekcji, czy ruchomy statyw płucny. Ruchomy statyw płucny umożliwia przeprowadzenie badania w pozycji pionowej, poprzeczno-bocznej, jak również może służyć do badania pacjentów na stole. Dzięki napędowi silnikowemu można szybko przejść od badań wykonywanych na stole do badań klatki piersiowej bez potrzeby zmiany pozycji pacjenta.
DigitalDiagnost — konfiguracja uniwersalna

Konfiguracja uniwersalna systemu DigitalDiagnost składająca się z: pojedynczego detektora, zawieszenia sufitowego z napędem silnikowym, ruchomego statywu płucnego, oraz stołu z zawieszeniem jednostronnym z możliwością obracania się wokół osi, sprawia że każda część ciała pacjenta znajduje się w zasięgu ekspozycji. Praktycznie nieograniczony zestaw wstępnie zdefiniowanych ustawień lampy i detektora (zamocowanych na ruchomym statywie płucnym), pozwala ograniczyć potrzebę repozycjonowania pacjenta, oraz umożliwia wykonywanie każdego rodzaju badania.
DigitalDiagnost — konfiguracja ekonomiczna

Konfiguracja ekonomiczna systemu firmy Philips z szufladami i detektorem SkyPlate to przepustka do świata radiografii cyfrowej najwyższej jakości. Dodatkowo system wyposażony jest w oprogramowanie do przetwarzania obrazów UNIQUE, oraz intuicyjny interfejs użytkownika stacji akwizycyjnej Eleva firmy Philips. Duży detektor SkyPlate można umieszczać zarówno w stole, jak i w statywie płucnym. Można używać go również do badań z wolnej ekspozycji.

