Kardiografy PageWriter TC50

Kardiograf PageWriter TC50 firmy Philips to zaawansowane, niezawodne i kompaktowe rozwiązanie do badań EKG, charakteryzujące się łatwością obsługi. TC50 pomaga w codzinnej pracy, dając czas, by skoncentrować się na pacjentach.

Wskazówki wizualne ułatwiające wykonywanie badania EKG

W kardiografie PageWriter TC50 każdy przycisk jest kolejno podświetlany, dzięki czemu wykonanie badania EKG jest niezmiernie łatwe. Kolejne ułatwienie stanowi duży, 10-calowy ekran dotykowy.
Algorytm Philips DXL rozszerza możliwości diagnostyczne EKG

Algorytm DXL do interpretacji 16-odprowadzeniowego zapisu EKG firmy Philips oferuje najlepsze w branży interpretacje EKG i pakiet zaawansowanych narzędzi diagnostycznych do rozpoznawania STEMI, umożliwiając interpretację rytmu i morfologii w różnych grupach pacjentów. Obejmuje funkcje wartości krytycznych, wykresów odcinka ST i identyfikacji tętnicy dozawałowej.
Komunikacja sieciowa zapewniająca bezpieczne połączenia

Ponieważ kardiograf PageWriter TC50 korzysta ze standardowej platformy, bezproblemowo wkomponowuje się w istniejącą infrastrukturę IT, zapewniając stałą łączność bez ograniczeń przestrzennych. Bezpieczna łączność bezprzewodowa za pośrednictwem standardowych protokołów sieci LAN chroni prywatność pacjentów, personelu i poufność informacji finansowych.
Automatyczne przesyłanie opisów EKG pozwala oszczędzić czas

Wysokowydajny kardiograf PageWriter TC50 oferuje funkcję automatycznego przesyłania opisów badań EKG przy użyciu zintegrowanego transferu bezprzewodowego, co usprawnia przepływ danych.
Odprowadzenia można dokładniej umieścić na ciele pacjenta

Dostosowany do anatomii pacjenta moduł interfejsu oraz funkcja LeadCheck zapewniają prawidłowe umiejscowienie odprowadzeń, natomiast przewody elektrod Trident 3-in-1 są tak zaprojektowane, aby ograniczyć ich splątanie.
Opisy wartości krytycznych przyspieszają decyzje o terapii

W stosownych przypadkach kardiograf PageWriter TC50 automatycznie wyświetla podsumowania wartości krytycznych na ekranie i w drukowanych raportach EKG pogrubioną czcionką, tak aby personel medyczny mógł szybko ustalić potrzebę wdrożenia szybkiej terapii. Dzięki temu lekarze mogą szybko podjąć działania i skrócić czas od stwierdzenia wystąpienia krytycznego zdarzenia kardiologicznego do podjęcia stosownej interwencji, np. wykonania angioplastyki balonikowej.
Szybki dostęp do zapisanych EKG

Możliwość uzyskania dostępu do wcześniej wykonanych badań EKG przy łóżku pacjenta pozwala oszczędzić lekarzom cenny czas.

