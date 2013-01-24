Wyszukiwane terminy
Kardiograf PageWriter TC50 firmy Philips to zaawansowane, niezawodne i kompaktowe rozwiązanie do badań EKG, charakteryzujące się łatwością obsługi. TC50 pomaga w codzinnej pracy, dając czas, by skoncentrować się na pacjentach.
Wskazówki wizualne ułatwiające wykonywanie badania EKG
Algorytm Philips DXL rozszerza możliwości diagnostyczne EKG
Komunikacja sieciowa zapewniająca bezpieczne połączenia
Automatyczne przesyłanie opisów EKG pozwala oszczędzić czas
Odprowadzenia można dokładniej umieścić na ciele pacjenta
Opisy wartości krytycznych przyspieszają decyzje o terapii
Szybki dostęp do zapisanych EKG
