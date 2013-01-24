Polska
Systemy zarządzania danymi EKG

IntelliSpace ECG

system zarządzania danymi EKG

Dostęp do zapisów EKG w każdym miejscu i o każdej porze, dzięki czemu możesz podnieść jakość swoich rozpoznań. Teraz Philips IntelliSpace ECG zapewnia szybki i łatwy dostęp do zapisów EKG usprawniając diagnostykę.

Cechy
Niestandardowa konfiguracja || Pełne możliwości dostosowania

Konfiguracja umożliwia dostosowanie do własnych potrzeb

System IntelliSpace ECG to rozwiązanie, które zapewnia wyższy poziom zarządzania przebiegiem pracy. Umożliwia automatyczne zarządzanie obiegiem zapisów EKG za pośrednictwem ustalonych reguł akwizycji, przeglądania, edycji, zapisu i dystrybucji opisów.
Centralny punkt dostępu || Korzyści dla lekarzy

Dostęp do centralnej bazy upraszcza pracę w diagnostyce EKG

Centralny punkt dostępu umożliwia otwieranie opisów badań w gabinetach lekarskich, jak również wyświetlenie zapisów EKG wykonanych przy użyciu urządzeń różnych producentów czy metod. Aktualne i wcześniejsze zapisy EKG można wyświetlać w trybie prezentacji seryjnej ułatwiającym porównanie ewentualnych zmian. Istnieje również możliwość dostosowania osobistych preferencji w zakresie wyświetlania i edytowania. Dostępne są również konfigurowalne znaczniki pomiarowe ułatwiające edycję.
Elastyczna konstrukcja || Korzyści dla kierowników oddzi

Elastyczna konstrukcja ograniczająca koszty

Najnowocześniejsza trójwarstwowa architektura oprogramowania i technologia Blade zapewniają wysoką skalowalność, dostępność, dublowanie i zrównoważone obciążenie systemu.
Skalowalny system || Korzyści dla kierowników dział

Skalowalny system rozwijany w miarę wzrostu potrzeb

System zapewnia łatwe zarządzanie ponad milionem zapisów EKG rocznie. Wszystkie zapisy są rejestrowane, zapisywane i uzgadniane w celu lepszego rozpoznawania przychodów ze zleceń przesyłanych przez sieć. System można rozbudowywać w miarę rozwoju ośrodka. Pozwala on również na obsługę badań EKG, obciążeniowych i holterowskich wykonanych przy użyciu urządzeń rożnych producentów i różnymi metodami.
Zautomatyzowany przebieg pracy || Korzyści dla kierowników dział

Zautomatyzowany przebieg pracy zwiększa jej wydajność

Przebieg pracy oparty na regułach pozwala automatyzować zadania i lepiej wykorzystywać zasoby. Role związane z zabezpieczeniami można przydzielać według użytkowników i zakresu obowiązków. Standardowe i niestandardowe raporty dla kierownictwa zwiększają wydajność pracowni i ułatwiają realizację inicjatyw Komisji Wspólnej.
Standardowe platformy w branży || Korzyści dla kierowników dział

Standardowe platformy pozwalają utrzymać właściwą wydajność

Standardowe platformy w branży, takie jak MS Windows Server 2008, MS SQL Server 2008 (kompatybilny wstecznie z MS Windows Server 2003 i SQL Server 2005), MS .NET framework i MS Active Directory, zapewniają zawsze wysoką wydajność pracy. Usługi sieciowe zgodne ze standardami HL7 i IHE/HL7 pozwalają utrzymać łączność w obrębie ośrodka. Dostępne opcje VM lub samego oprogramowania ułatwiają wykorzystanie dostępnych serwerów klasy Enterprise.

