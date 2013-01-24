Polska
Pieluszki WeePee

Pieluszka

Pieluszki te zostały opracowane przez dział Children's Medical Ventures firmy Philips z myślą o wcześniakach, aby nawet najmniejszym noworodkom zapewnić wyjątkowy komfort i promować prawidłowe ułożenie ciała.

Cechy
Miękkie, elastyczne ściągacze przy nó... || Idealne, wygodne dopasowanie

Miękkie, elastyczne ściągacze przy nóżkach

Pieluszki WeePee mają podwójne ściągacze przy nóżkach. Wykonano je z miękkiego, elastycznego tworzywa, co poprawia komfort i zwiększa dopasowanie pieluszki, minimalizując ryzyko wycieku.
Wyjątkowa chłonność || Doskonała skuteczność

Wyjątkowa chłonność utrzymująca wilgoć z dala od skóry dziecka

Pieluszki WeePee mają chłonność do 70 ml płynu, w zależności od rozmiaru (rozmiar XS – 25 ml, a rozmiar S i M odpowiednio 50 i 70 ml).
Zapięcia na rzepy || Idealne, wygodne dopasowanie

Rzepy zapewniające odpowiednie dopasowanie

Rzepy wykonano z miękkiego i elastycznego tworzywa, co zapewnia idealne dopasowanie i wysoki poziom komfortu. Rzepy nie przyczepiają się do skóry dziecka.
Konstrukcja || Doskonała skuteczność

Wykonanie wspomagające prawidłowe ułożenie ciała

Wykonanie pieluszki wspomaga prawidłowe ułożenie ciała.

  • *Produkt dostępny w Stanach Zjednoczonych, Kanadzie, Europie, Afryce, na Bliskim Wschodzie i w Ameryce Łacińskiej.

