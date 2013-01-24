Polska
You rely on your imaging systems to generate diagnostic quality images, perform on demand, and help you deliver quality care. Philips Services offers remote technical and clinical support to help you make the most of your Philips and non-Philips imaging systems.

Enhanced system uptime and clinical performance

Enhanced system uptime and clinical performance through robust tools

We are continuously improving remote services support to help you succeed. Many services that formerly required on-site visits are now available by connecting quickly to our remote experts. This helps support you in enhancing care and reducing costs. Our Remote Desktop handles service issues via an on-screen visit rather than an on-site visit. A remote expert can perform Remote Diagnostics to identify a system error, view system images and log files, and with your permission, remotely operate your system. If an on-site visit is needed, the remote expert can provide a technical diagnosis and identify defective parts in advance to speed repair and resolution.
Strong protection

Strong protection to manage costs and enhance operations

Our highly secure broadband connection links your imaging system directly to Philips. Over an advanced virtual private network (VPN) we help maintain your systems without interrupting your daily routine. Services that formerly required on-site visits are now available by connecting to our remote services Customer Care Solutions Center. From a distance we can identify system errors, diagnose, and troubleshoot. We can also perform immediate remote repairs. Working closely with your department and IT staff, Philips specialists will help design and implement a Remote Services solution specifically configured for your environment (both Philips and non-Philips systems*).
Peak performance

Peak performance with secure connectivity

Our advanced virtual private network allows for remote proactive support* and helps us sustain your sytems from a distance, without interrupting your daily routine. It establishes a proactive process for issue resolution with efficiencies you can measure. Instead of being surprised by a system issue, Remote Proactive Support (for select systems) continuously monitors key system parameters and notifies a remote service engineer of any anomalies before they impact equipment performance. Rely on proactive monitoring, remote diagnoses, and fast repair to increase workflow efficiencies and operational usage time.
Proven expertise

Proven expertise – knowledge base driven by years of experience

When you need support for a clinical procedure or fast resolution of a service issue, you want access to experts with broad technical knowledge and deep experience. Nobody knows more about your imaging systems than our clinical applications specialists, remote technicians, and field service engineers. Our clinical and technical experts have decades of experience remotely diagnosing, troubleshooting, and resolving issues on connected systems. They work side-by-side to quickly solve problems from a distance. And if an on-site visit is required, field service engineers receive real-time diagnostic support for fast fix and resolution.

  • * May not apply to all systems

