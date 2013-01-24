Philips Lifecycle Solutions makes it easy to assess and enhance your systems to provide essential care for your patients. Over the lifecycle of your Philips imaging systems, we can help enhance system performance.
Your Philips imaging systems are engineered for years of excellent quality and reliable service. Over that extensive lifecycle, we offer a range of services to help you stay at the forefront of new developments and get the most out of your day.
Every Lifecycle Solutions service is managed or delivered by your Philips service engineer and is available to customers with or without an active service agreement.
Not sure what service you need? Just ask your Philips service engineer or call our Customer Care Service Center at 800-722-9377.
Upgrades
Upgrades bring you the latest capabilities
To keep your systems at the leading edge of technology and performance, we’re continually updating software and developing new clinical applications. The Lifecycle Solutions upgrade program lets you upgrade your systems with the specific capabilities you require.
Performance Image Quality Assessment
Performance Image Quality Assessment for peak performance
Never let your imaging systems fall out of specification. Degraded images can compromise patient care. Our Performance Image Quality Assessment (PEAK) service offers a complete evaluation of your system’s image quality, functional operation, and system performance.
Power assessment
Power assessment to enable performance
Fluctuations in power, seasonal outages, and changes in distribution can adversely affect equipment performance. With the Power Solutions Program our field service engineers will perform a free evaluation of your power quality and recommend available solutions.*
Clinical education
Clinical education keeps staff current
Philips Lifecycle Solutions provides training courses for your new and current staff. Training includes, in depth lectures covering clinical applications, Philips specific imaging techniques, protocol updates and scan parameters, as well as on-site hands-on training.
Accessories
Accessories to meet changing needs
From mats to mattresses, we have it all. Quality accessories for your Philips systems are available through your Philips service engineer.
* Service activities on medical equipment that are due to power disturbances are not covered under Philips system warranties and service contracts.
