Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualization and analysis solution that is designed to help physicians to diagnose, follow-up, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities, with one seamless, connected workflow.
Department of Radiology, University Hospital of Cologne
“IntelliSpace Portal is evolving all the time and in step with our needs. Short development cycles and fast adoption of new features give me confidence.”
- Dr. Bettina Baessler, MD
Research Group Leader, Multi-Parametric Imaging at the University Hospital of Cologne, Germany
Department of Radiology, Augusta University Health, Georgia
Multiple clinical specialities, one integrated workflow To make confident diagnoses and work efficiently, radiologists need access to up-to-date patient information and advanced visualization and analysis software. But how do you ensure that everyone has the optimized view and tools they need anywhere in the department? By implementing one standardized workflow across the enterprise.
Department of Radiology, University Hospital of Bonn
All you advanced neurology analysis needs in one comprehensive solution As the world’s populations continue to age, incidence of neurodegenerative disease is increasing. More than half of all procedural MR exams relate to neurological or spinal conditions. To diagnose, treat, monitor and follow-up these cases, neuroradiologists need easy access to advanced visualization capabilities that enhance confidence and streamline workflow.
Department of Radiology, University Hospital of Cologne
Partnering with customers to bring innovation to life With rising caseloads and ever-more complex cases in cardiology, informed decisions and confident diagnoses are key. Today, more and more cardiovascular examinations are being performed using MR. Advanced visualization can streamline diagnosis, and enhance treatment and follow-up – in MR and across multiple imaging modalities.
CT TAVI Planning Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) has become a key treatment option for aortic valve stenosis. But to establish whether the procedure is viable, clinicians must first perform CT scans to obtain anatomical measurements, such as the aortic valve ring diameter. To support this process, the Toyohashi Heart Center uses CT TAVI Planning, a clinical application on the Philips IntelliSpace Portal advanced visualization platform.
Advanced visualization along the cancer care continuum
With an estimated 18 million new cases diagnosed every year, cancer remains a global burden, claiming the life of 9.6 million persons annually. Because it involves experts from multiple disciplines, cancer requires integrated patient care. Philips IntelliSpace Portal offers an extensive portfolio of advanced post-processing applications along the cancer care continuum, spanning from screening and diagnosis to treatment planning and follow-up.
Streamlined modeling workflow optimized for 3D printing
Advanced visualization plays a special role in the development of time-tested, and clinically validated 3D segmentations algorithms, providing anatomical models of major anatomical structures. Such models may be 3D printed for a host of clinical uses as they closely represent the actual anatomy.
Like every industry that relies on increasingly connected computer networks, healthcare is faced with a growing number of security breaches. Discover the IntelliSpace Portal secure software development lifecycle process.
Adaptive intelligence: the case for focusing AI in healthcare on people, not technology
Thanks to advances in computing power as well as inroads in data science, AI methods like machine learning and deep learning are arriving into the mainstream. They can help to make sense of large amounts of data, turning it into actionable insights.
At SSM Health, improving quality of care is central to the 3D Imaging Lab
As one of the nation’s largest integrated delivery systems, SSM Health takes pride in its 3-D lab. With the patient focus the IntelliSpace Portal offers, SSM Health continues to find solutions that support them and improve care. The results: improved patient experience and care, and answering challenges for radiologists, imaging directors and C-suite executives.
Scale your advanced visualization enviroment quickly and easily
As hospital develop and grow bigger, clinical solutions are often purchased only as the need arises. Meaning that clinical tools are acquired at different times, on different releases, and with different license packages where each site has a fixed number of users. There is a better way by moving to Philips IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise.
Bringing the CIMPB radiologist together with Philips IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise
Uncover the consolidation benefits generated by IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise from the CIMPB group perspective. The solution bridge radiologists, addressing the limitations related to a fragmented network such as remote access, shared clinical license, and post-processing imaging.
Clinical informatics at the Spedali Civili di Brescia
Multiple imaging medical devices and PACS in a wide network is your current reality? No problem! Discover how Philips IntelliSpace Portal supported the standardization of the diagnostic procedure in the Spedali Civil di Brescia.
IntelliSpace Portal Cardiac MR Tools
Dr. Anthon Fuisz discusses his experiences using IntelliSpace Portal's cardiac MR tools.
Pediatric Radiology Innovations at Phoenix Children's Hospital
The most sensitive people to radiation are children, making pediatric radiology at Phoenix Children's Hospital a crucial part of care.
Benefits of Clinical Informatics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Learn how clinical informatics can structure healthcare data across multiple sources and make the invisible visible through medical data visualization.
Clinical applications
Educational short videos about IntelliSpace Portal applications.
