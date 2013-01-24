Systemy terapeutyczne

MRI może stać się podstawową metodą obrazowania umożliwiającą onkologom stawianie czoła wyzwaniom, z którymi się spotykają — od rozpoznania po kierowanie terapią i badania kontrolne.
Sonalleve
Szersze możliwości w zakresie opieki zdrowotnej i onkologii kobiet — system Sonalleve MR-HIFU pozwala stosować nieinwazyjne alternatywy dla tradycyjnego chirurgicznego leczenia mięśniaków macicy i umożliwia nieinwazyjne paliatywne leczenie bólu w przypadku przerzutów do kości.
Obrazowanie śródoperacyjne MRI za pomocą aparatu Ingenia MR-OR zapewnia wysokiej jakości obrazy podczas zabiegów neurochirurgicznych. Aktualne informacje dotyczące przebiegu zabiegu chirurgicznego i resekcji guza pomagają w podejmowaniu trafnych decyzji w trakcie operacji i usprawniają neuronawigację. Rozwiązanie to umożliwia bezproblemowe przenoszenie pacjenta między salą operacyjną a aparatem MR Ingenia firmy Philips przy minimum czynności.
