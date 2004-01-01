When quality and
budget matter
Health systems and providers around the world are facing the same reality: how to provide high quality care on a reduced budget.
We’ve created our line of Efficia solutions specifically to give health providers access to high quality technologies and products, at an affordable cost.
Efficient, reliable and field-proven, Efficia products put the expertise of Philips technology and quality within reach. Together, we are committed to helping people everywhere get access to the care they need.
Learn more about Efficia products and stay up to date on new solutions.
Recognized as demonstrating superior value in product design as recipient of iF Design Awards 2015, Red Dot Product Design 2014 and 2015, among others. Efficia gives you the performance of award-winning products at an affordable price.
Time-tested physiological measurement algorithms and essential functionality are now within your reach. With your workflow in mind, Efficia monitors are designed to be both portable and intuitive to use.
The Efficia DFM100 is an affordable solution with the ability to adapt to changes in your clinical environment, resource needs, or critical care guidelines.
Philips Efficia ECG100 acquisition device utilizes your mobile device and is a cost-effective way to capture, display, and print simultaneous 12-channel ECG waveforms for both inpatient and outpatient care.
