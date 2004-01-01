Wyszukiwane terminy

Efficia
When  quality and
budget matter

Health systems and providers around the world are facing the same reality: how to provide high quality care on a reduced budget.

 

We’ve created our line of Efficia solutions specifically to give health providers access to high quality technologies and products, at an affordable cost.

 

Efficient, reliable and field-proven, Efficia products put the expertise of Philips technology and quality within reach. Together, we are committed to helping people everywhere get access to the care they need.

 

Learn more about Efficia products and stay up to date on new solutions.

Meeting the unique cost and quality needs of your patients and your organization, Efficia products deliver:

Comparable core functionality to our existing products

Easy to use equipment for fast staff training

Low total cost of ownership

Configurable features to match your clinical needs

Multi-use capabilities and mobility in care settings

Product longevity and reliability

Contain your costs, not your capabilities.

Efficia CM patient monitors use the same Philips physiological measurements that already help monitor over 200 million patients every year.

 

Quality patient monitoring solutions that meet both your limited budget and high standard of care

 

Designed to provide the technology you need, without the cost and complexity of features you don’t

 

Bring staff up to speed quickly with a simple, intuitive interface that enables a highly efficient workflow

Efficia CM Series patient monitors

 

Time-tested physiological measurement algorithms and essential functionality are now within your reach. With your workflow in mind, Efficia monitors are designed to be both portable and intuitive to use.

Learn more

Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor

 

The Efficia DFM100 is an affordable solution with the ability to adapt to changes in your clinical environment, resource needs, or critical care guidelines.

 

Learn more

Efficia ECG100 portable cardiograph

 

Philips Efficia ECG100 acquisition device utilizes your mobile device and is a cost-effective way to capture, display, and print simultaneous 12-channel ECG waveforms for both inpatient and outpatient care.

 

Learn more

As we innovate to improve healthcare, monetary constraints should not be a reason for limiting access to the best care available for improving a patient’s health. The Efficia suite is designed to bring trusted and effective Philips technology and performance at an affordable price to the healthcare facilities where resource limitations have prevented this access before."

 

Carla Kriwet, CEO, Patient Care and Monitoring Solution, Philips Healthcare

Resources

Brochures

 

Efficia CM Series patient monitors

 

Efficia DFM100 defibrillator/monitor

 

Efficia ECG100 acquisition device

1 India Healthcare: Inspiring possibilities, challenging journey; McKinsey & Company Healthcare Systems and Services; December 2012

